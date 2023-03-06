NBR Chair's failure to submit report on e-Orange irks HC



The High Court on Sunday expressed anger over the failure of the Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to submit report regarding the collection of revenue against e-Orange transactions.



"Why he (NBR Chairman) is not following the court's order. What is the reason. Is he thinks that he is the emperor. Tell him (Chairman of NBR) to submit the report with specific information, which was sought earlier. This is the last chance for him," pointing the finger to the state lawyer the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat raised these questions and giving warning to NBR chairman while hearing on a petition filed in this regard.



Responding to these questions, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin then said, "I will tell the matter to the NBR Chairman."



Earlier, on January 29, in an order the same bench of the HC directed the Home Secretary and Chairman of the NBR to take steps to bring back e-Orange sponsor and dismissed Banani Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Sheikh Sohail Rana.



It also asked the NBR Chairman to submit a report before the court about revenue collection against e-Orange transactions.



In continuation of the case, the issue came up on Sunday before the HC bench for hearing.



Barrister M Abdul Qayyum stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik moved for the state and Advocate Shamim Khaled Ahmed appeared for BFIU.



During the court proceedings, state lawyer AKM Amin Uddin told the court that the proceedings are ongoing. Investigation of the case in that incident is going on.



The documents of the Ministry of Home Affairs were received last Thursday, but it could not submit before the court due to the lack of affidavit. It will be submitted before the court by next week. But it has been reported in the newspaper that Sohail Rana has escaped from the Indian jail on bail. The government is trying to submit the update information about his location, he added.



M Abdul Qayyum, the lawyer of the writ petitioners, said that the court can grant time if it wants time to comply with the order. The Chairman of the National Board of Revenue did not submit the report. The prosecution's affidavit shows that Interpol sought certain information for issuing an Interpol Red Notice against Sheikh Sohail Rana (a dismissed police inspector).



Deputy Attorney General said, "Red notice of Interpol has been issued against Sheikh Sohail Rana, whose number is also mentioned. I have not received the report of the National Board of Revenue."



At that time, the court said, 'Did you inform NBR?' Answering yes, the Deputy Attorney General said, repeated requests have been made, but the importance is not seen.



At one point, the court said, who is the Chairman of NBR? Then lawyer M Abdul Qayyum said, Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim.



"We have given the last chance. Tell him, if he would fail to submit report by this time, he would be called," the HC bench told state lawyer.



Ask the Chairman of NBR to provide the information, which was sought from him. The matter will come up on the agenda on March 27, the HC bench said.



On April 3, Barrister M Abdul Qayyum filed the writ on behalf of 500 customers of the controversial e-commerce company, seeking directives to refund Tk 77 crore to customers.



e-Orange experienced a "robust growth" in sales in only two years since its inception in 2019.



However, in 2021, customers of the company started accusing it of failing to deliver ordered products on time even after receiving payments.



e-Orange owner Sonia Mehzabin, sister of Banani police Inspector (investigation) Sheikh Sohel Rana, her husband Masukur Rahman, and Sohel's supposed wife, Naznin Nahar Bithi, another owner of the company, have allegedly gobbled up around Tk1,100 crore of advance money without delivering products to customers, according to a case document.



According to the investigation report of the case, Tk 349 crore was withdrawn from two bank accounts of e-Orange, but there is no clue where the money has gone. It is suspected the money has been laundered. Several agencies are investigating the issue.



The owner of the company, Sonia Mehzabin, and her husband Masukur Rahman, are now in jail in a case filed against them for embezzling Tk1,100 crore from customers.



