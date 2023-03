Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a floral wreath his portrait at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka.



The Executive Chairman of Tony Blair Institute for Global Change Blair was received at the museum by Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, MP.



Blair had also a tour of the museum and signed the visitors' book on Saturday. UNB