Explosion near Science Lab in city kills 3, injures 5

A loud explosion took place on Sunday morning in a building 'Shirin Mansion' near the Science Laboratory intersection in the capital. The building was partially destroyed in the blast. Three people were killed in the incident and five others were injured.



Police officer Azizul Haque of Dhanmondi police station confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.



The deceased were Shafiquzzaman, Abdul Mannan and Tushar. Three of the injured were identified. They were pedestrian Khairul, Hannan and a student Payel.



Injured pedestrian Khairul Islam said, "I came to the office from our Hemayetpur factory. Then there was a sudden explosion. Three people died in front of our eyes."



The incident happened at 10:50am in the building next to Priyagon shopping mall.



Meanwhile, the Media Officer Md Shajahan Sikder of the Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defence said four units of Fire Service were working on the spot.



He said, "It was reported that a three-storey building next to the Science Lab has partially collapsed and a fire has broken out. Four units of fire service are working on the spot."



It was said that the explosion took place on the floor of Fenix Insurance Company Ltd located in the building.



Meanwhile, bomb disposal unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) believes that the explosion and partial collapse of the building may have been caused by gas. The building was somehow gassed.



If the density of the accumulated gas is 5-11, then if it is somehow triggered, such an explosion can occur. Rahmat Ullah Chowdhury, Chief Additional Commissioner of Bomb Disposal Team of DMP, gave the information after inspecting the site of the explosion on Sunday afternoon.



He said, "The building had somehow accumulated gas. If the density of the accumulated gas is 5-11, then if ignited, such an explosion may occur. This trigger can be through any electrical switch, fan switch and AC switch. So it is believed to be a gas explosion. And such a big explosion is caused by gas."



The explosion happened in a commercial building, how can gas accumulate in the building? In response to the question, he said, "Gas could have accumulated here in any way. It can also be through the sewerage line."



The Chief Officer of bomb disposal team of DMP said, "Initially it seems to us that the explosion near Science Lab is caused by gas like explosion of Moghbazar that happened in 2021."



He said, "The city dwellers should be aware before lighting the electric switch and gas stove. Doors and windows should be opened so that the gas can escape from the room."



At the same time, a team of bomb disposal unit of the Bangladesh Army also inspected the site and they said that no evidence of explosives was found in the explosion that took place on the third floor of Shirin Mansion.



57 Engineer Company Commanding Officer Maj Md Kaiser Bari said, "We are basically members of the bomb disposal unit of the Bangladesh Army. We initially conducted an on-site examination with an explosive detection device. After initial observation we understand that the blast was not caused by any explosive material. If explosives had been used, we could have detected it in our instrument tests."

The company commanding officer also said, "As we initially did not find any signs of explosive use, further investigation will reveal why the blast took place."



What initially seemed to be? Maj Bari said, "It could have been for any reason. But we need to investigate further to know the real reason. Although we have examined with our equipments, so initially we can say that there are no signs of explosives. No sign of gunpowder or IED use was found."



On June 27 in 2021, a terrible explosion occurred in Moghbazar in the capital. 12 people died in the explosion. The surrounding area was shaken by the terrible explosion.



Meanwhile, due to the terrible explosion in the Shirin Mansion, the traffic movement was totally stopped on this part of Mirpur road near the Science Lab intersection. However, after four consecutive hours the traffic movement became normal.

