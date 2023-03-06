Video
Wife Torture For Dowry

Charges framed against cricketer Al-Amin

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court  on Sunday framed charges against national cricketer Al-Amin Hossain in a case filed for torturing his wife Ishrat Jahan and demanding dowry.

After framing charges, Judge Mafroza Parvin of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8   fixed April 9 for starting of the trial.

The court asked Al-Amin whether he is guilty or not, he replied in the negative and demanded justice.

Earlier, the court dismissed the petition submitted by his lawyer for discharging him from the charges of the case.

Inspector Md Sohel Rana of Mirpur Model Police Station, also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet on February 2, against Al-Amin.

On September 6 last year, the High Court granted eight weeks' anticipatory bail to Al-Amin after he surrendered before it in the case. Ishrat filed the complaint with Mirpur Police Station on September 1 last year alleging that Al-Amin tortured and physically abused her for dowry of Tk 20 lakh. On the following day, Ishrat filed another case with a Dhaka court, claiming Tk 100,000 as maintenance per month under Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2010.


