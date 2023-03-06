Video
Monday, 6 March, 2023, 2:05 AM
Triangular clash between college students leaves at least 10 injured in capital

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A clash between students of three colleges in the capital left at least 10 injured. The clash began around 1:00pm on Sunday in front of Ideal College when some of their students got into an altercation with students of Dhaka College who were passing by Ideal College. Some students of Ideal College launched the attack based on previous hostility, according to witnesses.
The students of City College got involved at one stage when they joined the clash on the side of the Ideal College students.

As a result, the Science Lab crossing, which had just witnessed a fire in the morning, turned into a hotspot which created a long traffic jam in the surrounding areas like Nilkhet, Shahbagh and New Market.

During the clash extra personnel of police were moved to Science Lab crossing and New Market to bring the situation under control. It took till 4pm for the police to bring the situation under control and to allow vehicles to start moving again. Dhaka College students said the students of Ideal College attacked finding them outnumbered.

Prof. Mohammad Yousuf, principal of Dhaka College, said: "We do not know the exact number of injured students but we have admitted some of our students to the hospital and handed over some of our students to their parents."

"Generally the HSC students get involved in such clashes but today senior students also took part in the clash as a bus of Dhaka College named Bijoy Ekattor was vandalised," he added.

A few days ago some students of Ideal College vandalised the Dhaka College bus, in retaliation for what they described as bullying. In response, the students of Dhaka College extracted the name plate of Ideal College and brought it to their campus. Today's incident was the sequel to that.

"Such incidents are totally unexpected and it is painful that when such incidents take place we try to control our boys and pacify them, but the teachers of City College and Ideal College never do this. Without their help it is impossible to control such situations," he said.

"In this regard, we have to talk to law enforcement agencies and the education secretary to solve such problems," he added.    �UNB



