Monday, 6 March, 2023, 2:04 AM
Writ filed seeking probe into Homeland Life Insurance

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Sunday seeking an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Tk 104 crore of customers from Homeland Life Insurance.

Rahima Akhter, one of the clients of the company, filed the writ petition with the High Court on behalf of 14 customers of the company, Advocate Didarul Alam Didar, counsel for the petitioner said.
The HC bench led by Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder is likely to hear on the petition by this week, Didar added.

A total of 14 directors of the company including Finance Secretary, Chairman of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority, Chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission, Chairman and Vice Chairman of Homeland Insurance have been made respondents in the petition.

On February 27, a national daily published a report titled 'Homeland life in the grip of director's fraud'.

The writ has sought instructions to investigate the allegation of embezzlement of Tk 104 crore and take necessary action.

At the same time, the petition sought HC order to issue a rule in this regard.


