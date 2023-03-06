Ex-leader of Juba Dal on 3-day remand

Saiful Alam Nirob, former president of Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, the youth front of BNP, was placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Sunday in a case filed over assaulting policemen.



Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharraf Hossain passed the order after Md Mahbubur Rahman, Sub-Inspector of Tejgaon Industrial Police Station and also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced Nirob before it with a five-day remand prayer for questioning.



On the other hand, the defence, submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.



Nirob was picked up Saturday afternoon from the city's BFDC area while he was preparing to participate in the party's road march protesting the price hike of daily essentials and realising their 10-point demand.



On Sunday , police filed a case against Nirob and 52 others with the police station.

