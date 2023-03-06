Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 March, 2023, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Assault On Police

Ex-leader of Juba Dal on 3-day remand

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Court Correspondent

Saiful Alam Nirob, former president of Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, the youth front of BNP, was placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Sunday in a case filed over assaulting policemen.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharraf Hossain passed the order after Md Mahbubur Rahman, Sub-Inspector of Tejgaon Industrial Police Station and also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced Nirob before it with a five-day remand prayer for questioning.

On the other hand, the defence, submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.

Nirob was picked up Saturday afternoon from the city's BFDC area while he was preparing to participate in the party's road march protesting the price hike of daily essentials and realising their 10-point demand.

On Sunday , police filed a case against Nirob and 52 others with the police station.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Triangular clash between college students leaves at least 10 injured in capital
Writ filed seeking probe into Homeland Life Insurance
IFPRI-BIMSTEC join hands to advance food system change
Ex-leader of Juba Dal on 3-day remand
Lack of fire safety steps claim 55 lives in two blasts in Ctg in 9 months
Global partnership needed to sustain LDCs graduation pace: PM
Hasan urges media to publish govt's successes along with mistakes
People will not let AL to hold another farcical nat’l election: Fakhrul


Latest News
HC shows dissatisfaction about NBR chairman over e-Orange issue
PM seeks more energy from Qatar
'Future of Dhaka-Beijing ties lies in each others' cultures'
Dhaka Club Tennis: Police Officers Club emerge men's team event champions
No evidence of using explosives found in Science Lab bldg blast: Army
Govt behind communal violence in Panchagarh: BNP
Decision on Khaleda's release extension on getting application
BUIP condemns attack on Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh
Over 200 foreign delegates to join Bangladesh Business Summit 2023: Jasim
Saudi Arabia arrests two Dhaka embassy officials for illegal visa trading
Most Read News
Science Lab explosion: 3 killed, three in critical condition
Hedayet-Azad panel wins Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Students Council
Students of 3 colleges clash at Science Lab area
Bangladeshi scientist Chaity among NASA awardees
Some injured in Science Lab building explosion
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Hundreds of shanties gutted at Balukhali Rohingya camp fire
Trial of cricketer Al-Amin begins in case filed by wife
PM urges UN to take effective measures to stop Ukraine-Russia war
Bangladeshi killed in train crash in Greece
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft