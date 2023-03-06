Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 March, 2023, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Lack of fire safety steps claim 55 lives in two blasts in Ctg in 9 months

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Mar 5: Lack of proper fire safety plan in all container depots and oxygen plant situated in Chattogram claimed lives of over 55 people in two explosions within nine months.

Meanwhile, the Fire Services department has already inspected all 25 Private Inland Container Depots and six Oxygen plants situated in Chattogram.

A total of seven teams with three members of Fire Service inspectors visited all 25 Container Depots. The inspection team found that a total of 22 container depots are in operation while three other depots remained closed.

Assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Abdul Malek told the Daily Observer, "We have submitted the report to the Fire Service Headquarters."

"We have been trying to make all the owners aware of the devastation of fire and inspiring them to introduce fire safety plan," Malek said.

He also confirmed that all the authorities of those depots and plants have already applied for introduction of fire safety plan.

"The authorities have been introducing fire safety plan gradually and we have extended our all-out support to this noble gesture of the plant and depot owners," Abdul Malek said.

Regarding the explosion at Seema Oxygen Plant that took place on March 4, Abdul Malek opined that the incident might have occurred due to lack of proper guidance and regular maintenance.

Seema Oxygen Plant was established in 1996. Since then, the authorities neglected the regular maintenance of the plant which might have helped explosion.

The explosion in BM Container Depot occurred on June 4, 2022 in which over 49 people were killed and 200 more injured in the massive fire at the privately run depot.

Meanwhile, six people died in the explosion at Seema Oxygen Plant on March 4 last.

Just within nine months, over 55 people were killed in two explosions occurred due to lack of fire safety plan, the Fire and Defence Service department confirmed.

According to fire service sources, as per labour law, at least 18 per cent of the workers shall have to be trained in fire fighting, emergency salvage, first aid, and use of portable fire extinguishing machinery.

Over 49 people were killed and 200 more injured in the massive fire erupted at the privately run BM Container Depot on June 4 in 2022.

Meanwhile, rescue operation by the fire men in Seema Oxygen Plant had concluded in 11 am on Sunday.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sitakunda Shahadat Hussain declared the rescue operation concluded.

Meanwhile, at least six people died in an explosion at Seema Oxygen plant in Chattogram's Sitakunda.
 
The blast occurred at the private facility in Sonaichhari near the Dhaka-Chattogam Highway around 4:30 pm on Saturday. The Fire Service said nine units of the firefighters brought the flames caused by the blast under control in less than an hour.

Sheema Group used the gas from the plant in its steel mill - Sheema Auto Re-rolling Mills Ltd, with the brand name SARM.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Triangular clash between college students leaves at least 10 injured in capital
Writ filed seeking probe into Homeland Life Insurance
IFPRI-BIMSTEC join hands to advance food system change
Ex-leader of Juba Dal on 3-day remand
Lack of fire safety steps claim 55 lives in two blasts in Ctg in 9 months
Global partnership needed to sustain LDCs graduation pace: PM
Hasan urges media to publish govt's successes along with mistakes
People will not let AL to hold another farcical nat’l election: Fakhrul


Latest News
HC shows dissatisfaction about NBR chairman over e-Orange issue
PM seeks more energy from Qatar
'Future of Dhaka-Beijing ties lies in each others' cultures'
Dhaka Club Tennis: Police Officers Club emerge men's team event champions
No evidence of using explosives found in Science Lab bldg blast: Army
Govt behind communal violence in Panchagarh: BNP
Decision on Khaleda's release extension on getting application
BUIP condemns attack on Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh
Over 200 foreign delegates to join Bangladesh Business Summit 2023: Jasim
Saudi Arabia arrests two Dhaka embassy officials for illegal visa trading
Most Read News
Science Lab explosion: 3 killed, three in critical condition
Hedayet-Azad panel wins Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Students Council
Students of 3 colleges clash at Science Lab area
Bangladeshi scientist Chaity among NASA awardees
Some injured in Science Lab building explosion
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Hundreds of shanties gutted at Balukhali Rohingya camp fire
Trial of cricketer Al-Amin begins in case filed by wife
PM urges UN to take effective measures to stop Ukraine-Russia war
Bangladeshi killed in train crash in Greece
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft