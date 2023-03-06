Hasan urges media to publish govt's successes along with mistakes

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said there are some mistakes along with success in running a country because no government can do a hundred per cent perfect job in the world.



Not in the past, not yet, not in the future. That is why not only the mistakes, but also the success has to be highlighted.



He urged the media personnel to present the successes of the government along with mistakes, if there is any.



He said these during exchange views with the news chiefs and editors of private TV channels at the Information Building auditorium at Kakrail in the capital. Information and Broadcasting Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker was also present at this time.



Hasan Mahmud said, "The opposition party does not admit that country is marching ahead amid Covid-19 pandemic. Even after crossing the Padma Bridge, they say that 'no development has taken place in the country."



He said those statements are being aired exclusively by all televisions. Everyone's statements could be broadcast, but the real incident must also be aired so that the people could reach a right conclusion, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.



The minister said though media have to comply with owners' opinions, news is published at the decision of news heads or editors. They decide which news will be aired or not, how much will be aired and which bytes will be on air and the control is in their hands, he added.



He said the journey of the country's private television was started by Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The journeys of ETV, ATN Bangla and Channel-i had been launched after Awami League took the office in 1996, he added.



