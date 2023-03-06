Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 March, 2023, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hasan urges media to publish govt's successes along with mistakes

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said there are some mistakes along with success in running a country because no government can do a hundred per cent perfect job in the world.

Not in the past, not yet, not in the future. That is why not only the mistakes, but also the success has to be highlighted.

He urged the media personnel to present the successes of the government along with mistakes, if there is any.

He said these during exchange views with the news chiefs and editors of private TV channels at the Information Building auditorium at Kakrail in the capital. Information and Broadcasting Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker was also present at this time.

Hasan Mahmud said, "The opposition party does not admit that country is marching ahead amid Covid-19 pandemic. Even after crossing the Padma Bridge, they say that 'no development has taken place in the country."

He said those statements are being aired exclusively by all televisions. Everyone's statements could be broadcast, but the real incident must also be aired so that the people could reach a right conclusion, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

The minister said though media have to comply with owners' opinions, news is published at the decision of news heads or editors. They decide which news will be aired or not, how much will be aired and which bytes will be on air and the control is in their hands, he added.

He said the journey of the country's private television was started by Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The journeys of ETV, ATN Bangla and Channel-i had been launched after Awami League took the office in 1996, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Triangular clash between college students leaves at least 10 injured in capital
Writ filed seeking probe into Homeland Life Insurance
IFPRI-BIMSTEC join hands to advance food system change
Ex-leader of Juba Dal on 3-day remand
Lack of fire safety steps claim 55 lives in two blasts in Ctg in 9 months
Global partnership needed to sustain LDCs graduation pace: PM
Hasan urges media to publish govt's successes along with mistakes
People will not let AL to hold another farcical nat’l election: Fakhrul


Latest News
HC shows dissatisfaction about NBR chairman over e-Orange issue
PM seeks more energy from Qatar
'Future of Dhaka-Beijing ties lies in each others' cultures'
Dhaka Club Tennis: Police Officers Club emerge men's team event champions
No evidence of using explosives found in Science Lab bldg blast: Army
Govt behind communal violence in Panchagarh: BNP
Decision on Khaleda's release extension on getting application
BUIP condemns attack on Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh
Over 200 foreign delegates to join Bangladesh Business Summit 2023: Jasim
Saudi Arabia arrests two Dhaka embassy officials for illegal visa trading
Most Read News
Science Lab explosion: 3 killed, three in critical condition
Hedayet-Azad panel wins Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Students Council
Students of 3 colleges clash at Science Lab area
Bangladeshi scientist Chaity among NASA awardees
Some injured in Science Lab building explosion
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Hundreds of shanties gutted at Balukhali Rohingya camp fire
Trial of cricketer Al-Amin begins in case filed by wife
PM urges UN to take effective measures to stop Ukraine-Russia war
Bangladeshi killed in train crash in Greece
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft