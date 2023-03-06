Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 March, 2023, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Youth demand end to fossil-finance

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

"Ending fossil finance is not a question of financial or technical capacity, it is rather a matter of global leaders' will. There are enough funds to fulfill the goals of SDGs if public investment banks and private sector organizations redirect the investments made in fossil fuel to sustainable projects and renewable energy."

Demanding the termination of fossil finance, young people stated this at the Global Climate Strike in front of the National Press Club, Dhaka, on 3rd March (Friday) 2023.

Hundreds of young people from Activista Bangladesh Platform of Action Aid Bangladesh and more than 24 youth organizations attended the Global Climate Strike this time. Young Activista volunteers from 26 districts and their 7 local hubs also protested in solidarity with the strikers by participating in local demonstration in Satkhira, Bagerhat, Noakhali, Kurigram, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, and Barguna and many other places.

In this vibrant and peaceful strike, young activists along with people from all walks of life demanded climate justice through slogans, placards, and posters demanding 'Tomorrow is too late to end the fossil finance'; 'Loss and damage payment is long due'; The strikers stated that the fossil financers from the Global North are the cause of the climate crisis, neocolonial exploitation, wars, and human rights violations. With the capitalistic mindset of making profit, the historically largest emitters of greenhouse gasses are fueling the destruction of the planet by funding fossil fuel extraction, which is largely impacting the climate-vulnerable countries in the South. These practices are also increasing the ecological debt of the global north that they owe to the most affected communities of climate crisis.

Young people are therefore demanding from historically largest emitters/Global North financial institutions to immediately stop fossil-funding and ensure Loss and Damage finance for the communities at-risk owing to climate crisis.

S M Jannatul Naeem, a young Activista of ActionAid Bangladesh said, "We protest because we have no choice. Every year, water in coastal areas is rising, and it is becoming difficult for us to live where I come from. We are fighting for our presence and the future of the next generations. We believe the sooner we act, more secured our future will be."

Md Nazmul Ahsan, Manager, ActionAid Bangladesh remarked "Fossil-finance is rapidly increasing instead of renewable energy investment. This is totally against our goal of building a just world. Therefore, young people of Bangladesh are demanding energy security and climate mitigation funds, emphasizing the importance of investment in renewable energy."

Farah Kabir, Country Director, ActionAid Bangladesh said in her statement, "Increasing fossil-finance trend is a prime example of capitalist mindset to prioritize profit over people. It's drastically destroying the ecosystem and climate, disproportionately impacting the Southern countries and marginalised communities. If we fail to act, societies will experience catastrophic ecological and environmental damage and human displacement."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth demand end to fossil-finance
Dhaka’s air most polluted in the world
Man dies after suffering burn injuries in Niketan AC blast
BD logs 9 more covid cases
Women will play unique role in building smart Bangladesh: Speaker
4 new Dengue cases reported
RAB arrest two with 12.2-kg hemp in C'nawabganj
Each deceased’s family of Sitakunda blast gets Tk 2 lakh


Latest News
HC shows dissatisfaction about NBR chairman over e-Orange issue
PM seeks more energy from Qatar
'Future of Dhaka-Beijing ties lies in each others' cultures'
Dhaka Club Tennis: Police Officers Club emerge men's team event champions
No evidence of using explosives found in Science Lab bldg blast: Army
Govt behind communal violence in Panchagarh: BNP
Decision on Khaleda's release extension on getting application
BUIP condemns attack on Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh
Over 200 foreign delegates to join Bangladesh Business Summit 2023: Jasim
Saudi Arabia arrests two Dhaka embassy officials for illegal visa trading
Most Read News
Science Lab explosion: 3 killed, three in critical condition
Hedayet-Azad panel wins Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Students Council
Students of 3 colleges clash at Science Lab area
Bangladeshi scientist Chaity among NASA awardees
Some injured in Science Lab building explosion
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Hundreds of shanties gutted at Balukhali Rohingya camp fire
Trial of cricketer Al-Amin begins in case filed by wife
PM urges UN to take effective measures to stop Ukraine-Russia war
Bangladeshi killed in train crash in Greece
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft