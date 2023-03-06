Youth demand end to fossil-finance

"Ending fossil finance is not a question of financial or technical capacity, it is rather a matter of global leaders' will. There are enough funds to fulfill the goals of SDGs if public investment banks and private sector organizations redirect the investments made in fossil fuel to sustainable projects and renewable energy."



Demanding the termination of fossil finance, young people stated this at the Global Climate Strike in front of the National Press Club, Dhaka, on 3rd March (Friday) 2023.



Hundreds of young people from Activista Bangladesh Platform of Action Aid Bangladesh and more than 24 youth organizations attended the Global Climate Strike this time. Young Activista volunteers from 26 districts and their 7 local hubs also protested in solidarity with the strikers by participating in local demonstration in Satkhira, Bagerhat, Noakhali, Kurigram, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, and Barguna and many other places.



In this vibrant and peaceful strike, young activists along with people from all walks of life demanded climate justice through slogans, placards, and posters demanding 'Tomorrow is too late to end the fossil finance'; 'Loss and damage payment is long due'; The strikers stated that the fossil financers from the Global North are the cause of the climate crisis, neocolonial exploitation, wars, and human rights violations. With the capitalistic mindset of making profit, the historically largest emitters of greenhouse gasses are fueling the destruction of the planet by funding fossil fuel extraction, which is largely impacting the climate-vulnerable countries in the South. These practices are also increasing the ecological debt of the global north that they owe to the most affected communities of climate crisis.



Young people are therefore demanding from historically largest emitters/Global North financial institutions to immediately stop fossil-funding and ensure Loss and Damage finance for the communities at-risk owing to climate crisis.



S M Jannatul Naeem, a young Activista of ActionAid Bangladesh said, "We protest because we have no choice. Every year, water in coastal areas is rising, and it is becoming difficult for us to live where I come from. We are fighting for our presence and the future of the next generations. We believe the sooner we act, more secured our future will be."



Md Nazmul Ahsan, Manager, ActionAid Bangladesh remarked "Fossil-finance is rapidly increasing instead of renewable energy investment. This is totally against our goal of building a just world. Therefore, young people of Bangladesh are demanding energy security and climate mitigation funds, emphasizing the importance of investment in renewable energy."



Farah Kabir, Country Director, ActionAid Bangladesh said in her statement, "Increasing fossil-finance trend is a prime example of capitalist mindset to prioritize profit over people. It's drastically destroying the ecosystem and climate, disproportionately impacting the Southern countries and marginalised communities. If we fail to act, societies will experience catastrophic ecological and environmental damage and human displacement."



