Dhaka’s air most polluted in the world

Dhaka continued to occupy the top spot in the list of cities around the world with the worst air quality for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday morning.



With an air quality index (AQI) score of 322 at 9 am, Dhaka's air quality remained in the 'hazardous' zone.



China's Beijing, Pakistan's Lahore, and India's Mumbai occupied the second, third, and fourth spots in the list, with AQI scores of 214, 210, and 197, respectively. An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered "unhealthy," 201 and 300 "very unhealthy," and 301 to 400 is considered "hazardous," posing serious health risks to residents. UNB



