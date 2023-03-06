Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 March, 2023, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Man dies after suffering burn injuries in Niketan AC blast

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Gopal Mallik, who suffered severe burn injuries as an air conditioner (AC) exploded in city's Gulshan-2 area on Saturday, died at the midnight on Sunday.

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost Officer-in-Charge Md Bacchu Mia confirmed the matter saying: "The victim was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS)."

"Two persons were bought here yesterday with severe burn injuries. Among them, Gopal Mallik sustained 100 percent burn and is in critical condition," Dr SM Aiyub Hossain, a residential Medical officer (RMO) of SHNIBPS, confirmed the matter.

Md Mizan, 20, and Gopal Mallik, 29, suffered severe burn injuries as an air conditioner (AC) exploded at the fourth floor of a six-storey building in Niketan Society area under Gulshan-2 in the capital around 6:25am on Saturday. Local and firefighters suspected that the explosion might have been caused by an electric short-circuit.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth demand end to fossil-finance
Dhaka’s air most polluted in the world
Man dies after suffering burn injuries in Niketan AC blast
BD logs 9 more covid cases
Women will play unique role in building smart Bangladesh: Speaker
4 new Dengue cases reported
RAB arrest two with 12.2-kg hemp in C'nawabganj
Each deceased’s family of Sitakunda blast gets Tk 2 lakh


Latest News
HC shows dissatisfaction about NBR chairman over e-Orange issue
PM seeks more energy from Qatar
'Future of Dhaka-Beijing ties lies in each others' cultures'
Dhaka Club Tennis: Police Officers Club emerge men's team event champions
No evidence of using explosives found in Science Lab bldg blast: Army
Govt behind communal violence in Panchagarh: BNP
Decision on Khaleda's release extension on getting application
BUIP condemns attack on Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh
Over 200 foreign delegates to join Bangladesh Business Summit 2023: Jasim
Saudi Arabia arrests two Dhaka embassy officials for illegal visa trading
Most Read News
Science Lab explosion: 3 killed, three in critical condition
Hedayet-Azad panel wins Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Students Council
Students of 3 colleges clash at Science Lab area
Bangladeshi scientist Chaity among NASA awardees
Some injured in Science Lab building explosion
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Hundreds of shanties gutted at Balukhali Rohingya camp fire
Trial of cricketer Al-Amin begins in case filed by wife
PM urges UN to take effective measures to stop Ukraine-Russia war
Bangladeshi killed in train crash in Greece
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft