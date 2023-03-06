Man dies after suffering burn injuries in Niketan AC blast

Gopal Mallik, who suffered severe burn injuries as an air conditioner (AC) exploded in city's Gulshan-2 area on Saturday, died at the midnight on Sunday.



Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost Officer-in-Charge Md Bacchu Mia confirmed the matter saying: "The victim was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS)."



"Two persons were bought here yesterday with severe burn injuries. Among them, Gopal Mallik sustained 100 percent burn and is in critical condition," Dr SM Aiyub Hossain, a residential Medical officer (RMO) of SHNIBPS, confirmed the matter.



Md Mizan, 20, and Gopal Mallik, 29, suffered severe burn injuries as an air conditioner (AC) exploded at the fourth floor of a six-storey building in Niketan Society area under Gulshan-2 in the capital around 6:25am on Saturday. Local and firefighters suspected that the explosion might have been caused by an electric short-circuit. BSS

