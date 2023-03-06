Women will play unique role in building smart Bangladesh: Speaker

Speaker of the Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday said women must be efficient to face the future challenges of the changing world keeping pace with the revolution in information and technology.



"Women should immediately be empowered in their own works through education, skills and talent. Smart women will play a unique role in building a smart Bangladesh," she told a seminar as the chief guest.



Innovation and Development Associates (IDEA) Foundation organised the seminar titled 'Smart Women: Smart Bangladesh' at the LD Hall of Sangsad Bhaban here, said a press release.



Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs Meher Afroz Chumki spoke at the seminar as the special guest.



Chaired by Idea Foundation chairman Kazi M Aminul Islam, the meeting was attended, among others, by Vice Chairman of IDEA Foundation and former Principal Secretary and Chief Coordinator (SDG) Md Abul Kalam Azad, former Chairman of Human Rights Commission and former Senior Secretary Nasima Begum, secretary of IDEA Foundation Mohammad Shahidul Haque, Country Managing Director of Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan Rubaba Daula and Prof Dr Tania Haque of Dhaka University and Additional DIG of Bangladesh Highway Police Farida Yasmin. BSS



