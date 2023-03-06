RAB arrest two with 12.2-kg hemp in C'nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Mar 05: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 12.2 kgs of hemp from sadar upazila in the district on Saturday night.



The arrested persons were Md Ripon Mondol, 27, of Uttar Shrirampur village and Md Sohag Sardar alias Hamidul, 28, of Uttar Shrirampur Sardarpara both under Manda upazila in Naogaon district.



RAB said, an operation team of RAB-5 on detective information, conducted a raid in Shantimore area in Chapainawabganj town at around 8:00pm and arrested the duo with the hemp.BSS

