Each deceased’s family of Sitakunda blast gets Tk 2 lakh

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnuzan Sufian on Sunday said families of each deceased of Sitakunda explosion have received Tk 2 lakh as financial assistance while each injured worker has got Tk 50,000.



The families of the deceased and wounded workers have already received their cheques, Monnuzan Sufian said.



The state minister also gave directives to provide Tk 25,000 for the last rituals of deceased workers, said an official handout.



Expressing profound shock and sorrow, Monnuzan prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families.



Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury (Nowfel), Director General of Labor Department Khaled Mamun Chowdhury and representatives of the government's various departments were present during the handing over ceremony of the cheques.



At least six people were killed due to an oxygen plant explosion at Sitakunda, Chattogram on Saturday. BSS

