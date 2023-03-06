National Jute Day today

The National Jute Day-2023 will be observed today throughout the country with a view to making jute goods popular among the people.



This year's theme of the day is 'Contribution of Jute Industry - Building Smart Bangladesh (Pat Shilper Obodan- Smart Bangladesh Binirman)'.



On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the people involved with the jute sector.



In their messages, they hoped that jute will play a positive role in the economic growth of the nation as well as the protection of the environment.



President Hamid in his message urged all concerned to take effective initiatives to increase the production of eco-friendly jute products for flourishing the jute industry of the country. BSS



