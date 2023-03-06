Poor state of healthcare sector

Dear Sir,



Our hospitals are mainly divided into two categories; government and private hospitals. Private hospitals are so expensive that common people cannot afford their treatment. Though the treatment there is, however, modern, the limited income group of our population cannot afford it.



Doctors do not give proper attention and treatment to the patients, because in government hospitals the income of the doctors is much lower compared to that of private practice. So they prefer attending patients at private chambers or at private hospitals.



It is being frequently reported that most of the doctors appointed at the rural hospitals seldom or never attend their office; they take leave and stay in city areas and illegally practice there. So those very few devoted doctors who stay at those hospitals cannot provide sufficient treatment to the huge number of patients. The present government is showing some urgency to improve the condition. A good number of doctors are being recruited through PSC. Many infrastructural works are running to modernise the hospitals.



So, besides taking long term measures, the government should take immediate action to minimise the existing malpractices by the doctors and staffs of government hospitals and improve the conditions of medical facilities so that our people can live healthy lives.



Habib Ahasan

Keraniganj











