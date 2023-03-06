Now tragedy overruns an oxygen plant

At least 6 people have been killed and 30 others injured in an explosion taking place at an industrial oxygen plant in Chittagong�s Sitakunda on Saturday.



The explosion at Seema Oxygen Plant in the Keshabpur area rocked nearby neighbourhoods around 4:40pm. The roof of the building of the oxygen plant was blown off and large chunks of steel and iron flew and fluttered in all directions, damaging numerous buildings and vehicles.



However, the intensity of the explosion had been such devastating that a projectile from the plant killed a 60-year-old man at a market located nearly a kilometre away from the facility. Moreover, there was no electricity in the area after the blast, and gas cylinders were seen scattered everywhere around.



It took 9 fire engines more than an hour to douse the flames while fire-fighters rescued those who were injured at the site of the blast.



Whatever cause had actually triggered the accident, it is shocking indeed. We offer our deepest condolence and stand beside the bereaved family members of the dead and injured victims.



Nevertheless, a 7 member probe body has been formed, headed by an additional district magistrate in this regard and has been asked to submit a probe report in five working days.



The point, however, pure oxygen instantly reacts with common materials such as oil and grease to cause fires, and even explosions, particularly when released at high pressures. Though not flammable itself, but oxygen causes other materials that burn to ignite more easily and burn far more rapidly. The result is that a fire involving oxygen can appear explosive-like. And the recent disaster only confirms this truth once more.



That said - Whenever the government permits or approves of setting up an oxygen cylinder plant - its compliance and inspection authorities must ensure that the factory complies to all regulations and safety measures - so to prevent potential accidents and disasters.



We still haven�t overcome the tragedy to have claimed some 50 lives when a blast triggered a massive fire at an inland container depot in Chittagong in June last year.



However, primarily it is being assumed by many that lack of safety measures was one cause while precariously built structure of the oxygen plant may have been another cause.



Drawing painful lessons from Saturday�s disaster, it is time to bring all oxygen plants under a strict scrutiny scanner.



In conclusion, as far as probe reports are concerned, in most cases we have seen them not being taken seriously and acted upon. Had the container depot disaster�s probe report and recommendations been properly implemented in a wider scale, we believe, the recent disaster could have been easily averted.



More than enough easily avoidable accidents and disasters have overwhelmed our RMG and non-RMG industrial sectors. We don�t want any more.

