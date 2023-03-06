Delta Plan 2100 reflects government’s farsightedness

With the aim of achieving a "safe, climate resilient, and prosperous Delta" by 2100, the government of Bangladesh adopted �Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100� on September 4, 2018. The plan outlines a vision for the next century and sets out specific goals and targets that the government aims to achieve in the coming years. The Delta Plan 2100 is seen as a blueprint for the country�s future and has been widely welcomed by experts and stakeholders in Bangladesh.



The plan is focusing on key areas, such as: water and food security, climate change and environmental sustainability, people's livelihood, economic growth, social development, knowledge development, biodiversity, forestry and agriculture production.



Consequently, Delta-specific goals are established. The goals are to: ensure safety from floods and climate change-related disasters; ensure water security and efficiency of water usages; ensure sustainable and integrated river system and estuary management; conserve and preserve wetlands and ecosystems and promote their proper use; develop effective institutions and equitable governance for in-country and trans-boundary water resource management; and maximize the use of land and water resources.



All of these goals are either directly or indirectly related to the SDGs. All six Delta Plan 2100 goals are entirely linked to SDG goals 2, 6, 13, and 14, and slightly linked to goal 1, 5, 8, 9, 11, and 15. This linkage, supported by appropriate interventions and policies, are maintaining with the 8th Five Year Plan (FYP) and 2nd Perspective Plan (2021-41) in in order to achieve Bangladesh's Vision for 2041.



One of the key goals of the Delta Plan 2100 is to enhance water resources management. Bangladesh is a deltaic country, with the confluence of three major rivers - the Brahmaputra, Ganges, and Meghna - creating a complex network of waterways. Effective management of these waterways is crucial for both the environment and the economy, as they support agriculture, fisheries, and transportation. The Delta Plan 2100 aims to manage these resources in a sustainable way, by reducing flood risks, improving water quality, and increasing water availability for various uses. To achieve this, the plan proposes the construction of a number of large-scale water resources projects, including the construction of new dams and embankments, the renovation of existing ones, and the introduction of modern irrigation systems.



Food security is another critical area that the Delta Plan 2100 seeks to address. The plan aims to increase agricultural productivity, improve food storage and transportation systems, and promote sustainable fishing practices. These measures will help to ensure food security for the country's growing population, while also contributing to the conservation of natural resources.



Another priority area of the Delta Plan 2100 is agriculture and rural development. The plan aims to increase the productivity of the country's agriculture sector by improving the infrastructure, providing better access to credit and market information, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Additionally, the plan proposes to develop rural areas through the construction of rural roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects. This will help to improve the livelihoods of rural communities and reduce poverty in the countryside.



The environment and climate change is another crucial area that the Delta Plan 2100 addresses. The plan proposes to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions, conserve biodiversity, and protect the country's coastal areas from the impacts of climate change. The plan also proposes to establish a green energy sector, promoting the use of renewable energy sources and reducing the country's dependence on fossil fuels.



The Delta Plan 2100 also emphasizes the importance of disaster management. The plan aims to reduce the vulnerability of the country to natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, and storm surges. To achieve this, the plan proposes the construction of early warning systems, evacuation centers, and flood shelters, as well as the development of disaster risk reduction and management plans.



Another important aspect of the plan is the development of renewable energy. Bangladesh has abundant sources of renewable energy, including solar, wind, and hydro power. The Delta Plan 2100 seeks to tap into these resources to reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuels, improve energy security, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For example, the plan targets the installation of 20,000 MW by 2030. This will not only provide clean energy to the country but also create new jobs and stimulate economic growth.



Finally, the Delta Plan 2100 focuses on governance and institutions. The plan proposes to strengthen the country's institutions and enhance its governance structure to ensure that the country's development is sustainable and inclusive. The plan also aims to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance in the public sector and ensure that the country's legal and regulatory frameworks are supportive of sustainable development.

Despite the impressive vision and goals of the Delta Plan 2100, there are still several challenges that need to be addressed. One of the biggest challenges will be to secure the necessary financing for the plan's implementation. The government has already taken steps to secure funding from various sources, including development partners and private sector investment, but much more will be needed to make the plan a reality.



Another challenge will be the implementation of the plan itself. Bangladesh has a history of inadequate implementation of plans and projects, which has led to delays and cost overruns. The government must ensure that the implementation of the Delta Plan 2100 is carried out efficiently and effectively, with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders.



Recent analysis indicates that the Delta Plan 2100 has the potential to bring significant benefits to Bangladesh and its people. The plan's comprehensive approach, combined with the government's commitment to its implementation, gives reason to believe that the country will make great progress in the coming years. If the Delta Plan is successfully implemented, there are remarkable opportunities that include the elimination of extreme poverty, the creation of more jobs, the maintenance of GDP growth above 8% until 2041, the expansion of trade and navigational opportunities, and the strengthening of food security. However, the success of the Delta Plan 2100 will also depend on the cooperation and support of all stakeholders, including the private sector, international organizations, and civil society.



In conclusion, the Delta Plan 2100 is an ambitious and comprehensive plan that addresses the long-standing environmental, economic challenges, and sustainable development of Bangladesh�s delta region over the next century. The plan proposes a number of innovative and sustainable solutions to these challenges and provides a roadmap for the country's sustainable development over the next coming years. The successful implementation of the plan will not only improve the well-being of the country's people but also position Bangladesh as a leader in sustainable development in the region.



- Md Ashikur Rahman and Anupom Sarker, postgraduate students, Department of Public Administration and Governance Studies, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University





