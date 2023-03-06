Passion for language creates a nation







Its true that the Bangalees didn�t allow the then Pak rulers much time to press home their demand. People from all walks of life took to the streets. An incredible unity found expression. Politicians, students, peasants, workers-people from all tiers of society joined hands. Participation of working class added to it a special impetus and height. Actually the movement assumed a different character that untapped a spontaneous cravings for emancipation, a perennial spirit of freedom. Some historians moved ahead and envisioned a shadow of class-struggle.

People on the streets demanded equality, justice and dignity. A poet has rightly said-�Bangla was written in blood�. It was actually the first political upsurge after partition. Bangla became one of the state languages of Pakistan. But the wound the regime caused went beyond repair. In fact, the incident did not only create a new chapter in history, it betrayed a new trend of neo-colonial world order. The Bengali leaders who curved out East Bengal on two nation theory and merged into Pakistan were particularly disappointed. The intelligentsia of Bengal predicted mischievous design of Pakistani exploitation. They took partition as a symbol for an event that manoeuvred simply a change of masters.

Pakistanis were always obsessed with Bangalee phobia. They were afraid that the strong cultural bias of the Bangalis would stir their passion into the quest for freedom. Thus the language being an ethnic identity became an inevitable target. Sectarian values appeared to them a very tricky tool to mislead people. There is no denying that religion played a role before and after partition. Interestingly enough, both Hindus and Muslims fought British Rule. But since 19th century political and social status of the community started to differ. Hindus learned English, while the majority Muslims declined. Thus they lagged behind in the run up to boosting both material and intellectual gains.



Right on this fragile grounds, the inter-faith social relations had to absorb some unpredicted shocks. Even few months before partition a section of pro-Pakistani academicians started their campaign to impose Urdu as the state language of Pakistan. They simply ignored the numerical superiority of the Bengalis. The rulers didn`t even hesitate to scrap Bengali from even the central recruitment syllabus meant for Pakistan central superior services. As a result, disparity had to afford new twists. Bengali youths feared jobless. Discriminations rolled on and transmitted into other socio-economic sectors like Industry, agriculture, business, health, education and so on.



Again an interesting transition was taking over in the psychological makeover of both Hindus and Muslims. Many historians argued that Lord Curzon�s partition of Bengal and its subsequent annulment was designed to divide Bengal on communal grounds. The co-existence of contradictions worked havoc in the social fabric. The pre 47 nationalism was nurtured under religious values. But soon after the partition the scenario changed dramatically.



Zinnah�s downright denial of the linguistic entity of the Bengalis ignited a nationalist passion among them. Khawaja Nazimuddin, the then prime minister of Bengal straightway branded the Bangalee activitism as inimical and anti -Islamic. He went to an extent to stamp them even as anti-Pakistan conspirators. It was a text book example for an autocratic regime to contain mass movement. People living along the Gangetic delta sought refuge into their cultural, social and ethnic roots that made them Bengalis. Despite 54 percent of total population, The East had, in practice, little influence in decision-making process.



The pioneers of Pakistan movement failed to reap dividend from partisan. Ironically enough, Hindu elites were gradually replaced by north Indian elites. Muslim Bangalis got little space there. Again, we had better reconstruct another historical clips along with its embedded message at Racecourse Maidan in 1971, when instead of General Osmani , Pak General Niazi reportedly preferred General Aurora to who he should surrender. It is easily understandable how the fake sense of racial superiority and age-old hatred worked in the Pak Psyche even at such crucial hours.

It is very interesting for a researcher to dig out the truth that caused disillusionment of Bangalis with the idea of Pakistan. Eminent scholar RehmanSobhan held that it was the failure of Pakistan to remove the sense of deprivation which fuelled the forces of Bengali nationalism which finally led to the emergence of independent Bangladesh. Another intellectual Dr. Md. Shahidullah categorically defined that the nature had made our identity, appearance and language identical.

Prof Enamul Haque thought If Urdu happened to outsmart Bangla in its own soil, it would mean a socio-cultural death of East Bengal. Renowned educationist Badruddin Omar said that Muslims finally realized the fallacy of creating a pan Islamic state, ignoring culture, religion, tradition and other ethnic identities. Although there were few others who held different views. They had the contention that faith could at last bind all local cultures, values and practices. But things didn�t happen that way. Human civilization witnessed an amazing emergence of a nation state. Bengali nationalism was the mentor. Bangabandhu was the philosopher.



Print journalism spread the idea of nationalism specially in Europe. The print had the advantage to stir passion for any language, culture or even cherish regionalism. Bengalis experienced its history of political identity much before it surfaced in Europe. The enormous prosperity may have helped Bengal ignore foreign rule for a long time. During the Mughal rule, the idea of Bangalee nationalism slowly flourished. The Mughals failed to conquer the whole of Bengal. Thus the linguistic identity of Bengal began to evolve gradually. This important issue has always been thought to be threatened and against which we also react sharply. Now we�ve independent Bangladesh.But the billion dollar question is-Have we yet been able to do justice to Bangla? The answer loses its way into a grey area.





Frankly speaking, the majority of youth , graduating from university can not write correct Bangla. Not much has been done to promote Bangla language except for some cosmetic changes from time to time. The vernacular proficiency is now simply atrocious. The neglect of language is apparent everywhere. They bristle with wrong spellings. Grammatical and syntactical errors are very common. Teaching of English language is one of the controversies. The language policy particularly after 75 created a priviledged class. There is a growing tendency in middle class now to send their children to English medium school. They can hardly resist the charm of a dream life in Europe or America. Public opinion thus goes against dropping English even from primary education. It�s true that we need other languages in a multi-lingual society. But we can�t afford to ignore vernacular.



- The writer is treasurer of Khulna University



If I get back into my childhood schooling, I can, beyond any doubt, gain some soothing passions; that simply fuel energy to carry forward this mundane life and add some meanings to it. One of such events that I can vividly recall was observing Shahid Dibosh. We all walked seemingly in an endless row, solemn and bold, travelled nearly a mile to offer a bunch of flowers in respect for the martyrs who bravely accepted untimely death to safeguard our mother tongue. The kind of such glorious sacrifice was unparalleled in world history.Again an interesting transition was taking over in the psychological makeover of both Hindus and Muslims. Many historians argued that Lord Curzon�s partition of Bengal and its subsequent annulment was designed to divide Bengal on communal grounds. The co-existence of contradictions worked havoc in the social fabric. The pre 47 nationalism was nurtured under religious values. But soon after the partition the scenario changed dramatically.Print journalism spread the idea of nationalism specially in Europe. The print had the advantage to stir passion for any language, culture or even cherish regionalism. Bengalis experienced its history of political identity much before it surfaced in Europe. The enormous prosperity may have helped Bengal ignore foreign rule for a long time. During the Mughal rule, the idea of Bangalee nationalism slowly flourished. The Mughals failed to conquer the whole of Bengal. Thus the linguistic identity of Bengal began to evolve gradually. This important issue has always been thought to be threatened and against which we also react sharply. Now we�ve independent Bangladesh.But the billion dollar question is-Have we yet been able to do justice to Bangla? The answer loses its way into a grey area.Frankly speaking, the majority of youth , graduating from university can not write correct Bangla. Not much has been done to promote Bangla language except for some cosmetic changes from time to time. The vernacular proficiency is now simply atrocious. The neglect of language is apparent everywhere. They bristle with wrong spellings. Grammatical and syntactical errors are very common. Teaching of English language is one of the controversies. The language policy particularly after 75 created a priviledged class. There is a growing tendency in middle class now to send their children to English medium school. They can hardly resist the charm of a dream life in Europe or America. Public opinion thus goes against dropping English even from primary education. It�s true that we need other languages in a multi-lingual society. But we can�t afford to ignore vernacular.- The writer is treasurer of Khulna University