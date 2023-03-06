

Bangladesh's contribution to world peace



Earthquakes rocked both Turkey and Syria; however, the media, world leaders, and emergency relief agencies have focused primarily on Turkey. Turkey seems to be making rapid progress through Turkey and other countries' dispatched rescue teams� search and rescue operations, while Syria has been left only on its own. All eyes are on Turkey�s cost of geopolitics, while Syrians become outcasts for their long-running internal conflict.



According to the Red Cross, �sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union against Syria are making it more challenging to execute rescue and relief operations�. Another layer of complexity is added by the fact that settler state Israel has threatened to destroy Iran�s relief aid and food convoy heading to Syria.



Amid the reluctance of global heavyweight and aid agencies, Bangladesh has provided humanitarian assistance to both Turkey and Syria owing to its geopolitical interests and calculations. In response to the Turkish government's request, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, immediately sent 61 personnel to Turkey in a C-130J cargo plane of the Air Force, along with the required quantities of tents, blankets, and medicines. Furthermore, a few days after the rescue team arrived in Turkey, a Bangladesh Air Force Special Aircraft C-130J carried 11 tons of relief aid items landed in Damascus, Syria.



Bangladesh's geopolitical prowess, particularly its emphasis on friendship and stability while being a non-aligned country, has drawn tremendous attraction in social media. Since its independence, Bangladesh has endeavored in fostering domestic and international peace. Almost immediately after its victory in 1972, the Constitution of Bangladesh was drafted, and Articles 27�44 of the Constitution guaranteed the status and protection of 18 human and civil rights. Fostering global peace and cooperation, Article 25 of the Constitution mandates "Friendship to all, malice towards none" as the foreign policy dictum of Bangladesh.



In 1971, the world got Bangladesh�s first serious glimpse at infinite courage and self-assurance. Bangladesh has developed into a nation-state thanks to its people's determination to detach from persecution. Bangladesh joined the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Algiers in 1973 after its triumph on 16 December 1971, propelled by a profound feeling of global solidarity and the desire to create a world beyond hunger or poverty. To foster spiritual and economic growth amongst Muslim nations, Bangladesh joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on February 23, 1974. In September of 1974, Bangladesh became the 136th member of the United Nations.



In its short history, Bangladesh has worked tirelessly to alleviate suffering across the world and promote world peace. Despite Israel's attempts to provide the Mujibnagar administration with aid, including military equipment, during the 1971 war, Bangladesh denied receiving this for being a supporter of the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people. Furthermore, on 4th February 1972, Israel proposed to recognize Bangladesh. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman subsequently officially refused the recognition offer from Israel. Despite American atrocities, in 1973 Bangladesh recognized the Provisional Revolutionary Government formed to ramp up the revolutionary campaign in South Vietnam for achieving their independence.



It does not end here. Amid a financial crisis, Bangladesh supplied Sri Lanka with necessary medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. Alongside, while Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa asked for assistance in March 2021, Bangladesh agreed to lend the country USD 250 million to overcome its crisis. Additionally, in 2022, responding to a request from the IMF, Bangladesh provided Sudan with a "debt waiver" facility that was equivalent to Tk 65 crore. Earlier, Bangladesh had also given the same benefits to Somalia by providing Tk. 8.2 crore.



As a result of natural calamities and other humanitarian emergencies, Bangladesh had provided aid to several South Asian countries. The government of Bangladesh received widespread appreciation for its quick response and for supplying medical aid after the recent natural disasters in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Nepal. During the corona pandemic, Bangladesh also provided urgently needed medical supplies to Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives, and India.



Peacekeepers from Bangladesh who put themselves in danger to maintain peace and stability in conflict zones over the world are applauded for their service. The first United Nations peacekeepers from Bangladesh were 15 military observers in the Iraq-Iran mission in 1988. Since then, 1,083,679 soldiers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces have engaged in 54 peacekeeping missions in 40 countries. There is now 6,832 military personnel from Bangladesh Armed Forces serving in 9 different peacekeeping operations in 8 different countries. Bangladesh Peacekeeping Mission awarded Dag Hemmers an honor for the contributions by the Bangladesh Armed Forces and Bangladesh Police during their service to the Peacekeeping Mission. Since the peacekeepers from Bangladesh successfully led to the progress and stability of Sierra Leone, their government officially acknowledged Bengali as one of their state languages.



Following the launch of an operation against the Rohingya people in Rakhine in August 2017, over eight million Rohingya's escaped to Bangladesh for seeking refuge. The current number estimates them around 12 million. Bangladesh is performing a pivotal role and deserves worldwide appreciation for providing humanitarian aid to the Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. Bangladesh spends over $1.22 billion annually to provide accommodation for the Rohingya people. Bangladesh's willingness to provide shelter to Rohingya refugees amid its country's limited resources over the past six years is symbolic of the country's outstanding attitude.



Bangladesh has consistently become an instrumental player both in economic growth and promoting world peace. It has opted to strengthen its mutual relations and confront the security dilemma, terrorism, trans-border crime, ethnic tension, and separatist movement generated by the bold and questionable behavior of its two neighboring countries through diplomatic channels. Even Bangladesh has taken the lead role to establish SAARC and BIMSTEC to foster a stronger economy and inter-relationships in East and South Asia.



In terms of international peace, generosity, and development, Bangladesh plays a role model. Bangladesh�s economic development, which has been compared to the rise of a phoenix, has surprised people all over the world. Bangladesh is exceeding its versatility in spiritual, philanthropic, and development-oriented endeavors, and is consequentially serving as an example to nations around the world.

- Sauid Ahmed Khan, Freelance contributor & graduate of Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, The University of Dhaka.

