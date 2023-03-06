Coastal areas suffer setback for adverse impact of climate change

KOYRA, KHULNA, Mar 5: Due to adverse impact of climate change, coastal areas of Bangladesh is suffering a setback.







Over the last three decades, sea storm, flood and erosion by rivers ravaged coastal areas in the Sundarban region.





According to expert sources, global temperature rise triggered by greenhouse impact caused bigger changes to river courses with rising sea level and loss of navigability.







People are losing their livelihood and becoming helpless. Sea cyclone hitting the Sundarban coast on November 29, 1988, sea storm hitting Cox's Bazar on April 29, 1991, Sidr of November 15, 2007 hitting Bagerhat, Barguna, Patuakhali, and Khulna, and Aila of May 20, 2020, and Amphan caused a huge damage to the entire coastal area.







Local sources said, erosion is continuing, disrupting normal life. In Khulna's Koyra and Dacope upazilas and in Asashuni and Shyamnagar upazilas of Satkhira, the embankments are constantly disappearing into the river.







Unabated erosion is embedding hundreds of acres of agricultural lands, residential houses, shrimp enclosures and roads. Coastal people are getting affected by adverse impact of climate change. Many have lost their lands, and moved to other places.







Donor agencies and UN climate change experts visited Bangladesh's coastal areas and gave the government necessary suggestions on building sustainable dams and reducing disaster risk.







The government is working on the development of coastal areas with funding from the Climate Fund. Along with it, donor agencies through NGOs have continued activities like dam renovation, construction of unpaved roads, storm-resistant houses, implementation of irrigation projects, installation of deep-shallow tube-wells, and rainwater harvesting projects. Government agencies are implementing infrastructure projects to improve lives in coastal areas.







Once the projects completed, thousands of people in coastal areas will be spared from natural calamities due to storms.







If the current project financed by the World Bank to protect the embankments in the coastal area continues, it might save lives of people in the region.







Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mominur Rahman said, due to climate change, it is difficult to maintain the balance of the environment in coastal areas; representatives of government and development agencies are trying to implement sustainable projects taking into account the damage in coastal areas.







Upazila Chairman and President of Upazila Disaster Management Committee SM Shafiqul Islam said, the coastal areas have suffered huge losses due to natural calamities; coastal towns in particular have been devastated by storm surges, flooding and river flooding.







Alhaj Md Aktaruzzaman Babu, MP, said, the Prime Minister has approved Tk 1,172 crore for the construction of a durable embankment in areas adjacent to Koyra. The work will start immediately after the tender process is completed, he added.