Monday, 6 March, 2023, 2:02 AM
Home Countryside

World Wildlife Day observed in Laxmipur

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

LAXMIPUR, Mar 5: World Wildlife Day was observed in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Noakhali Coastal Forest Department organized the programme at the meeting room of Laxmipur deputy commissioner's office in the morning.

Deputy Commissioner Anwar Hossain Akand was present as the chief guest at the programme and Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor-e-Alam was present as a special guest with Divisional Forest Officer Farid Mia in the chair.

District Forest Conservator Feroz Alam Chowdhury delivered a welcome address while Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Officer Ibrahim Khalil made a PowerPoint presentation.


