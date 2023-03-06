One nabbed with hemp in B’baria

BRAHMANBARIA, Mar 5: Rapid Action Battalion in a drive arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 30 kilograms of hemp from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district on Sunday.





The arrested Yar Hossain, 32, is a resident of Abdullahpur Village under Chandura Union of the upazila.





RAB-14, CPC-2 official said, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force led by Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Akkash Ali conducted a raid in Chandura Bazar area and arrested the man. They recovered the hemp from a microbus.





A case was filed with the concerned police station and legal steps have been taken in this regard, the official added.