9 Bakhrabad Gas officials honoured in Cumilla CUMILLA, Mar 5: A reception has been accorded to nine officials of Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Limited (BGDCL) on Tuesday for their role in removing illegal gas pipelines and disconnecting gas lines in the district.





The recipient officials are: General Manager (GM-Administration) Md Shahnur Alam, Deputy GM (DGM-Vigilance) Engineer Chhagir Ahmed, DGM (Administration) Md Shahjahan, DGM (Public Relations) Md Belayet Hossain, Manager (Vigilance) Md Jasim Uddin Ahmed, Manager (Safety) Md Anisur Rahman, and Manager (Vigilance) Mohammad Selim Khan, Assistant Engineer (Vigilance) Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, and Assistant Engineer (Vigilance) Shah Md Sazzad Hossain.



The reception function was presided over by Managing Director (MD) of BGDCL Shankor Mazumdar. While addressing the function, the MD said, it is a very risky task to remove illegal gas pipelines. All participants in such campaign work took life risks, he added.





Among others, GM (Administration) Md Shahnur Alam, GM (Operation) Engineer Saiful Alam, GM (ES) Engineer Mortaza Rahman, GM (Marketing) Md Solaiman, GM (Finance and Accounting) Md Mizanur Rahman, and Md Enamul Karim Chowdhury were present at the function.







DGM (Vigilance) Engineer Chhagir Ahmed said, "We faced various problems while demolishing illegal gas pipelines. Mainly we have to face life threat, time and again, from illegal subscribers. Despite that we never stepped back from conducting our drives."





DGM (Public Relation) Md Belayet Hosssain said, a total of 100 drives were conducted. The campaign will also continue in the future, he added.The function was moderated by Engineer Feroze Alam.