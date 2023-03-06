Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 March, 2023, 2:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

88 fishermen arrested at Kamalnagar for violating fishing ban

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Mar 5: A joint drive by Coast Guard and Fisheries Office arrested 88 fishermen from different points of the Meghna River in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon, the first day of two-month (March 1-April 30) fishing ban.  

At that time, about one metric tons (mt) of fish was seized from their fishing boats. They were from different upazilas.

Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Abdul Kuddus said, in order to increase production of national Hilsa fish, the government has declared a-100 km area of Meghna as reserved zone ranging from Shatnal in Chandpur to Char Alexandar of Ramgati in Laxmipur; all types of nets have been restricted during the ban.

To implement the ban, Coast Guard and Department of Fisheries conducted separate drives in different areas of Meghna on Wednesday.

About one mt fish and 88 fishers were caught red-handed, he added.

Seized fishes were distributed to orphanages  while fishers were handed over to a mobile court, the fisheries official maintained.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coastal areas suffer setback for adverse impact of climate change
World Wildlife Day observed in Laxmipur
One nabbed with hemp in B’baria
9 Bakhrabad Gas officials honoured in Cumilla
88 fishermen arrested at Kamalnagar for violating fishing ban
Job fair held in Feni
‘Govt ensures women participation in all sectors’
Soil cutting from cropland goes unabated at Kapasia


Latest News
HC shows dissatisfaction about NBR chairman over e-Orange issue
PM seeks more energy from Qatar
'Future of Dhaka-Beijing ties lies in each others' cultures'
Dhaka Club Tennis: Police Officers Club emerge men's team event champions
No evidence of using explosives found in Science Lab bldg blast: Army
Govt behind communal violence in Panchagarh: BNP
Decision on Khaleda's release extension on getting application
BUIP condemns attack on Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh
Over 200 foreign delegates to join Bangladesh Business Summit 2023: Jasim
Saudi Arabia arrests two Dhaka embassy officials for illegal visa trading
Most Read News
Science Lab explosion: 3 killed, three in critical condition
Hedayet-Azad panel wins Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Students Council
Students of 3 colleges clash at Science Lab area
Bangladeshi scientist Chaity among NASA awardees
Some injured in Science Lab building explosion
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Hundreds of shanties gutted at Balukhali Rohingya camp fire
Trial of cricketer Al-Amin begins in case filed by wife
PM urges UN to take effective measures to stop Ukraine-Russia war
Bangladeshi killed in train crash in Greece
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft