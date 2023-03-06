88 fishermen arrested at Kamalnagar for violating fishing ban

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Mar 5: A joint drive by Coast Guard and Fisheries Office arrested 88 fishermen from different points of the Meghna River in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon, the first day of two-month (March 1-April 30) fishing ban.







At that time, about one metric tons (mt) of fish was seized from their fishing boats. They were from different upazilas.





Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Abdul Kuddus said, in order to increase production of national Hilsa fish, the government has declared a-100 km area of Meghna as reserved zone ranging from Shatnal in Chandpur to Char Alexandar of Ramgati in Laxmipur; all types of nets have been restricted during the ban.







To implement the ban, Coast Guard and Department of Fisheries conducted separate drives in different areas of Meghna on Wednesday.







About one mt fish and 88 fishers were caught red-handed, he added.





Seized fishes were distributed to orphanages while fishers were handed over to a mobile court, the fisheries official maintained.