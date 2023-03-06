Job fair held in Feni FENI, Mar 5: A day-long programme 'Open Day and Job Fair' was arranged in the district on Sunday.





Under the slogan 'Let us be skilled with technical education,' the event was organized on the Polytechnic Institute campus. A total of 10 stalls were set up at the fair.







Deputy Commissioner Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan inaugurated the Job Fair by planting tree sapling and cutting ribbon.





The inaugural function was presided over by Principal of the Polytechnic Institute Pradipta Khisa. Among others, ILO technical specialist and National Programme Officer spoke.







It was moderated by GM Taj Uddin Polash, president of the institute's Teachers Association.







A rally was also brought out in the morning. The rally was opened through releasing pigeons by Feni Pourashava Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapon Miazi.







It was participated by local public representatives, students and teachers. The rally paraded main roads in the district.