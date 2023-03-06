‘Govt ensures women participation in all sectors’

Video
Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Mar 5: Advocate Umme Kulsum Smriti, MP, general secretary of Bangladesh Krishak League, at a function said the present government ensured the participation of women in every sector of the country for its development.

"As country's successful Prime Minister (PM)  Sheikh Hasina is woman, speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin is also a woman, and they both hold two important positions in the country, women should play a leading role in the development of the country", she said.

Local lawmaker Advocate Umme Kulsum Smrity made the comments while she was addressing a function on 'freshers' reception and spring festival' on the premises of Naldanga JC Girls' High School at Sadullapur Upazila in the district on Saturday as the chief guest.

Presided over by President of School Managing Committee Shahriar Islam Russel, the function was also addressed, among others, by President of Upazila Awami League Abdul Jalil Sarker, General Secretary Abdullahel Kabir Faruque, Upazila Krishak League President Raihanul Haque Robbert while Sumaiya Arfee Setu, a ten grader student, moderated the function.

Earlier, Acting Head Teacher of the school  Dilruba Akter Banu made a welcome speech. 

The MP also advised the students to study seriously to make brilliant results in all exams including public ones and to groom up with the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a bid to lead the country towards the desired  goal.

She also urged all to help the government build Smart Bangladesh by 2041, a vision of PM Sheikh Hasina.

Later, a colourful cultural event was also held.

Earlier, the lawmaker also inaugurated newly constructed academic building for the school through unveiling a plaque as the chief guest.


