Monday, 6 March, 2023, 2:01 AM
Home Foreign News

Manish Sisodia ‘mentally tortured’ in CBI custody, alleges AAP

BJP slams Manish Sisodia for playing ‘victim card’

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

NEW DELHI, Mar 5: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia is being mentally tortured in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the party has alleged. The CBI officers want him to sign a "false confession", senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed at a press conference today.

"We are going to make a disclosure. For the last six days, Manish Sisodia has been taken on CBI remand. We have got information that Manish Sisodia ji is being mentally tortured so that he would sign a false confession," Singh claimed.

Sisodia, he added, had indicated this yesterday through his lawyer.

"It is unfortunate for a person who worked for poor children, whose work is being by the world, if the American President's wife comes to India, she wants to see the schools built by Manish Sisodia -- that Sisodia is being mentally tortured by the CBI.

He is being mentally harassed. He is being told that we are giving you all the allegations in writing, you sign it," he alleged.

The CBI, he said, does "not have evidence of dishonesty of even one rupee -- that's why pressure is being created through torture so that he admits (to the wrongdoings)," he added.

"The CBI has no evidence against Sisodia. They never mentioned any evidence is missing. They raided his residence but found nothing," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is playing the victim card in connection with Manish Sisodia`s arrest and asked if the court is mentally "harassing" the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister by not granting him relief.

Taking a potshot at the AAP, Poonawalla alleged that the party has transformed from a party which rose from the `India against corruption` movement to a party protecting and celebrating           corruption.    �NDTV, ANI


« PreviousNext »

