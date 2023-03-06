Both team's spinner `superb' with ball Spinners in Bangladesh and England teams had been phenomenal in spin-friendly wickets at Mirpur. English leggy Adil Rashib, the leading wicket taker in the series so far with six scalps while Mehidy Miraz and Taijul Islam of Bangladesh are two Bangladesh spinner among top-five wicket taking bowlers in series so far while Taskin Ahmed and Sam Curran are the speedsters to claim spot in top chart.





Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath praised highly to the spinners in his side. "They did really very well in the first game especially Mehidy, Shakib and Taijul," Herath told during the press conference on Sunday ahead of the 3rd and the final ODI. "In second game, their batters did well actually. But surely, the spinners do very well throughout the series".





English speedster Mark Wodd came to the press conference for team England. He also praised their spinners for outstanding contribution. "We have a group of all-rounders, quick bowlers, seam bowlers and swing bowlers.







The spinner did exclusively well, Adil Rashid, had been approached him and watched him bowling in the series, has been fantastic. Moeen Ali, a very clever and wild spinner. Their combination, is great for any conditions."







"Bangladesh batters are used to against spin bowlers, and they did really very very well against Bangladesh," he added.





England already sealed the title winning first two matches of the series while Bangladesh lost a series at home for the first time in last seven years.







The last match however, is still important to both the teams as the series is a part of ICC World Cup Super League, though both the sides already qualified for the forthcoming World Cup in India.







"This game is very important for us and we need to do very well leading us to the World Cup as a preparation," stated Herath.







"Coming back is not easy for a losing side. But it's a part of game and we need to come back strongly taking challenge in the last game," he stated further.





Wood also think that they want to do well as they are taking the tour as the preparation for the forthcoming ODI World Cup in the subcontinent.







England however, had been impressed with Bangladesh quick Taskin Ahmed, who conceded 26 runs only in the first match to picked up a wicket while notched three wickets in the following match for 58 runs. English pacer Wood said, "Taskin is mighty impressive.





I think he's impressed everybody not just me�in our first game, he showed our seamers where to bowl really. We took a lot from his performance, myself, Jofra and Woaksy".