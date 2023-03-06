Video
Sk Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games

Fastest young woman Irene eyeing better results on bigger stage

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Mahtab Uddin

Irene Akhter who is now considered the fastest young woman in the country said she would be looking for opportunities to participate and do well in bigger events like SAF Games and bring honour to the country.

On the closing day of the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023, on Saturday, Irene Akter of Rangpur emerged as the fastest young woman in the country winning the 100-meter sprint for young women by clocking 12.20 seconds at the Army Stadium on Saturday.

After finishing her race, this sprinter appeared before the media men and talked about her targets. There, the young woman from Kurigram in Rangpur division said, "My goal is to participate in the SAF Games (The South Asian Games or SA Games) and other games and bring honour to the country."

Irene, a class VIII student of BKSP, also won gold in the 200-meter event two days ago.

"It's great to be a part of such an event (Youth Games). I am very happy to be able to participate in front of so many people and win. I'm happy to have everyone's encouragement," said Irene.

Jamaican Shelley-Ann Fraser Price, a six-time Olympic medallist and nine-time world champion sprinter is the idol of this young athlete.

She said she was not ready to join any forces' team at that moment. In that stead, she wanted to keep playing and continue studying."

While replying to a question, she said, "My parents encouraged me to be a good player. I loved sports since I was a kid. In 2012, I played Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib Football (Primary School Football). I used to play as a midfielder and I could run really fast. That's when I got the idea to participate in a sprint."

"�My father Akkas Ali works as a daily wage labourer. At first, my father didn't want me to play. Still, I continued to play with my mother's support.

My mother would send me to practice secretly. But my father Okayed that later as I was doing well," the Kurigram athlete said.

After getting the encouragement of a local coach Sohel Rana Babu of Kurigram, Irene Akhter got admitted to BKSP in 2019. Now, after the 100-meter success, this young woman is surely dreaming of something bigger.



