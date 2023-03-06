Video
Hosts desperate to avoid clean sweep, guests to make it happen

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

England tour of Bangladesh 2023The third and the last match of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and England will be held today.

The match became dead-rubber as England already sealed the title winning initial two matches.

 Hosts therefore, are frantic to whitewash while Guests are eying on rare clean sweep in and against Bangladesh.

The match will begin at 12:00 noon (BST) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Bangladesh had been struggling with the bat in earlier matches and only two fifties came from two batters in earlier occasions.

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 58 runs in the series starter while Shakib scored as many runs in the following game. Skipper Tamim Iqbal and experienced Mahmudullah got a starts in both the matches but failed to convert. Tamim scored 23 and 35 runs while Mahmudullah gathered 31 and 32 respectively.

The run-draught from the bat of Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Afif Hossain had been a big area of concern for Bangladesh.

From bowling point of view, Taskin Ahmed is the best among all the speedsters playing in the series while Mustafizur Rahman is very expensive and untidy with the ball, who failed to pick up even one wicket in last four ODIs he played.

 Bangladesh think tank can bring in either Ebadot Hossain or Hasan Mahmud in place of Mustafiz in the last match.

Even both of Ebadot and Mahmud can play if Bangladesh drop 3rd spinner Taijul Islam as wickets at ZACS are not that much spin-friendly as Mirpur wickets. Shakib and Mehidy Miraz therefore, will round arms as specialist spinner.

England, can be happy with what they have done so far. Single-handed victory from Dawid Malan, followed by Jason Roy's absolutely batting dominance for 132-run marvelous innings, backed by skipper Josh Buttler's 76 and brilliant bowling spells from Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran and Mark Wood can make visitors hopeful for rare some clean sweep in Asia.

ZACS produces a lot of runs and India hoarded 408 runs in the last ODI played at this ground although there have possibility of preparing spinning track this time. The toss winning side must prefer to bat and post as many runs as possible to defend.


