Monday, 6 March, 2023, 2:00 AM
Fiorentina deny Milan second spot in Serie A

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

MILAN, MAR 5: AC Milan missed the chance to go second in Serie A on Saturday after falling to a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina, ending a recent upturn in form for the reigning champions.

Nicolas Gonzalez's penalty three minutes after the break and a late Luka Jovic header earned Fiorentina the three points and ended Milan's four-match winning streak ahead of their Champions League showdown at Tottenham on Wednesday.

Theo Hernandez grabbed a late consolation for Milan.

Milan are fourth, level on 47 points with local rivals Inter Milan who host Lecce on Sunday and one behind Lazio after their stunning win at leaders Napoli on Friday moved the capital club second.

Roma can move onto the same points as the Milan giants with a win over Juventus on Sunday night.

Fiorentina meanwhile stay 12th, level on 31 points with Torino, after a win which came on the fifth anniversary of former Viola captain Davide Astori's death.

Astori died in his sleep in a hotel room on this day in 2018, aged just 31, when Milan coach Stefano Pioli was in charge at Fiorentina.    �AFP


