Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 March, 2023, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Arsenal stage thrilling fightback to maintain five-point lead over ManC

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

LONDON, MAR 5: Arsenal recovered from conceding the second fastest goal in Premier League history as Reiss Nelson's stoppage-time strike gave the Premier League leaders a thrilling 3-2 win over Bournemouth after title rivals Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0 on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side were trailing by two goals with just over half an hour left.

But the Gunners showed they can cope with the pressure of the title race with a remarkable comeback that kept them five points ahead of second placed City.

Arsenal hadn't even touched the ball when Philip Billing gave bottom of the table Bournemouth the lead after just 9.11 seconds with a clinical finish from inside the Gunners area.

The quickest goal in Premier League history was scored by Shane Long after 7.69 seconds for Southampton against Watford in 2019.

Arsenal fell further behind in the 57th minute as Marcos Senesi escaped Thomas Partey to glance a header past Aaron Ramsdale from a corner.

Partey made amends for his slack marking five minutes later when he reduced the deficit with a close-range finish from Emile Smith-Rowe's
header.

Underlining their desire to win a first title since 2004, Arsenal seized the momentum and equalised through Ben White's powerful finish from Nelson's cross in the 70th minute.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Both team's spinner `superb' with ball
Fastest young woman Irene eyeing better results on bigger stage
Hosts desperate to avoid clean sweep, guests to make it happen
Fiorentina deny Milan second spot in Serie A
Mbappe breaks goal record as PSG win ahead of Bayern showdown
Arsenal stage thrilling fightback to maintain five-point lead over ManC
Shakib joins Mohammedan in last day of Players' Transfer
First batch of nat'l football team to leave for KSA today


Latest News
HC shows dissatisfaction about NBR chairman over e-Orange issue
PM seeks more energy from Qatar
'Future of Dhaka-Beijing ties lies in each others' cultures'
Dhaka Club Tennis: Police Officers Club emerge men's team event champions
No evidence of using explosives found in Science Lab bldg blast: Army
Govt behind communal violence in Panchagarh: BNP
Decision on Khaleda's release extension on getting application
BUIP condemns attack on Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh
Over 200 foreign delegates to join Bangladesh Business Summit 2023: Jasim
Saudi Arabia arrests two Dhaka embassy officials for illegal visa trading
Most Read News
Science Lab explosion: 3 killed, three in critical condition
Hedayet-Azad panel wins Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Students Council
Students of 3 colleges clash at Science Lab area
Bangladeshi scientist Chaity among NASA awardees
Some injured in Science Lab building explosion
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Hundreds of shanties gutted at Balukhali Rohingya camp fire
Trial of cricketer Al-Amin begins in case filed by wife
PM urges UN to take effective measures to stop Ukraine-Russia war
Bangladeshi killed in train crash in Greece
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft