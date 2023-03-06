Video
'Timely execution of tannery compliance work plan underscored'

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Speakers at a view exchange meeting on Saturday urged timely implementation of the work plan prepared by the government to improve the performance of the leather sector.

They said ensuring social compliance in leather industry will create scope of product diversification and attract buyers from developed countries like the US and EU.

Speakers said this in the meeting jointly organized by Bangladesh Labour Foundation (BLF) and Bangladesh Labour Rights Journalist Forum (BLRJF) in the capital.

They said the timely implementation of the work plan would open the door to achieve the quality certificates of Leather Working Group (LWG), a global multi-stakeholder community.

Without getting its certificates from LWG, no country can export leather to Europe, the US and some other countries, they said.

"Once we get the certificates, leather and leather goods from our country would start to be exported to Europe and other countries as it would improve the tannery sector and boost the economy," the speakers said.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment approved the two-year work plan on April 21, 2022 and directed the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments to execute it.

President of BLF Abdus Salam Khan, Secretary General of the organisation ZM Kamrul Anam, President of BLRJF Kazi Abdul Hannan and General Secretary Ataur Rahman spoke, among others, on the occasion.    �UNB


