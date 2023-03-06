Video
Startup BD invests Tk 1cr in diagnostic marketplace AmarLab

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Startup Bangladesh, the flagship venture capital company of the ICT Division, has announced its investment in AmarLab, a healthcare startup that aims to improve healthcare services in Bangladesh through innovative technology solutions.

An agreement was signed recently between the organizations in Dhaka to invest Tk 1 crore in pre-seed round, says a press release.

The agreement was signed in the presence of MD. Shamsul Arefin, Chairman, Board of Directors, Startup Bangladesh Limited and Secretary, ICT Division. Startup Bangladesh Managing Director Sami Ahmed, Head of Portfolio Investment Hasan A. Arif and AmarLab Co-founders Tazin Shadid and Dr. Ishtique Zahid and other stakeholders were present on the occasion.

AmarLab is a health mobility startup that works at the intersection of healthcare, logistics, and data with a mission to make healthcare easily accessible to everyone, everywhere.

The logistics of life-saving health diagnostics has been broken for decades. AmarLab brings diagnostics to customers' doorsteps and takes care of all the logistics. AmarLab has created the largest scalable platform for healthcare diagnostics ecosystem in Bangladesh.

Customers can select their preferred lab, get diagnostic testing done from their home, or office, or any location of their choice, and then access all their health records in one place, view history and trends, and make informed decisions to stay healthy. Since 2020, AmarLab has conducted more than 50,000 diagnostic tests.

Startup Bangladesh Limited is the flagship venture capital fund of ICT Division. Under the visionary guidance of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Startup Bangladesh - the first and only venture capital fund sponsored by the government of the people's republic of Bangladesh started its journey on March 2020 with an allocated capital of Tk 500 crore.

In this effort to enable the nation to innovate faster, Startup Bangladesh has decided to invest 1 crore BDT in AmarLab after recognizing the potential of this healthcare diagnostic marketplace.

"I am glad to see Startup Bangladesh investing in AmarLab, a promising tech startup that has the potential to revolutionize healthcare in our country.

This investment not only demonstrates the government's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, but also highlights the importance of utilizing technology to address critical challenges in the healthcare sector," said ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, ICT Division on the occasion.


