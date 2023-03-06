Video
Stocks rebound on both bourses

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

After witnessing a downward trend in the two sessions, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges on Sunday as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 36.46 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 6,250.20. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 9.56 points to finish at 2,225.84 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 5.64 points to close at 1,362.92.

Out of 343 issues traded, 153 advanced, 16 declined and 174 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Daily trade turnover increased to Taka 6,623.65 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 4,277.20 million at the previous session of the week.

BSC dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by GENEXIL, ADNTEL, SEAPEARL and EHL.

 BGIC was the day's top gainer, rising 9.97 per cent, while UNIONCAP was the worst loser, shedding 10 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 120.16 points to settle at 18,402.95 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 70.87 points to close at 11,032.40.    �BSS


