Imbibed by PM's Ashrayan Project former CCC mayor provides homes to 3 families

Monday, 6 March, 2023, 1:59 AM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, March 5: Former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), founder of Mustafa Hakim Welfare Foundation and Hosne Ara Monjur Welfare Trust, M Monjur Alam, on Sunday handed over three floors of a newly constructed building to the families of three siblings at Manshurabad of the port city.

The siblings are Md Yusuf, Md Abdul Malek and Moshammat Shireen Akhtar, children of late Nazir Ahmad of the locality.

 The project was implemented under the Asharyan Scheme funded by Hosne Ara Manjur Welfare Trust. Tk 32 lakh were spent on the construction of the 1 unit 3 storied building where each floor has 2 bed rooms with a kitchen, drawing and washroom.

During the occasion, Monjur Alam said: "Following the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's shelter scheme (Ashrayon Projects), we have implemented the house as part of the basic rights of the homeless."

Former councilor of Ward No 24, Md Sirajul Islam, Abdul Hadi, Sagir Ahmad and Badsha Alam were present among others from various levels of the society.


