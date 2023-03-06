JMI, NBMCH bring kidney dialysis center in Sirajganj

Country's medical device manufacturing company JMI Group has launched a kidney dialysis center in Sirajganj recently as part of the ongoing nationwide programme to establish dialysis centers.





The newly launched kidney dialysis center has been set up in a joint venture between North Bengal Medical College Hospital (NBMCH) and JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited.





At least 4,000 patients can receive dialysis services from this center established at North Bengal Medical College Hospital in Dhanbandhi area of Sirajganj city. Each dialysis will cost only Tk 2,650, says a press release.





This six (06) bedded kidney dialysis center named 'JMI-North Bengal Dialysis Centre' was inaugurated on Friday (March 03, 2023). It was officially inaugurated by the founder and managing director of JMI Group Md. Abdur Razzaq and North Bengal Medical College Hospital Chairman Professor Dr. MA Muqueet. Among others, JMI Group Deputy General Manager (Administration) Major (retd) Abdullah Al Faruki and Manager (Administration) Md. Rajib Hasan Joni, as well as principal of North Bengal Medical College Hospital Dr. Md. Kausar Alam, Director Md. Arman Ali and Executive Director Faisal Hasan Mahmud were present.





Speaking with the media after the inauguration, the founder and managing director of JMI Group Md. Abdur Razzaq said, "We have come to give good news to the people of Sirajganj in the Month of Independence. As you know, we are establishing kidney dialysis centers jointly with public and private hospitals and clinics in various parts of the country.







As part of this process, in 2020 we have established a state-of-the-art specialized kidney dialysis center at the Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital in the capital. Last December, another state-of-the-art dialysis center was opened at Sharif Abdul Hakim and Narail Express Hospital in Narail.







Today (Friday) another world-class dialysis center with state-of-the-art technology has been established at the North Bengal Medical College Hospital in Sirajganj. As a result, the patients of Sirajganj will get dialysis services of Japanese advanced technology at an affordable cost."





Chairman of North Bengal Medical College Hospital Professor Dr MA Muqueet said, "A six-bed dialysis facility has been ensured in North Bengal Medical College Hospital to serve kidney patients. Four of these beds are providing dialysis services from today (Friday). The remaining two beds will be commissioned very soon. If the demand increases in future, the number of beds will be increased further."





It should be noted that the company of JMI Group which implemented the dialysis center under contract with North Bengal Medical College Hospital, is a joint investment company with South Korea --- JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited. Masks, gloves and various products produced in this company, which is also listed in the capital market, are being exported to different countries of the world besides supplying the domestic market. JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited is the first company in the country to make antiviral KN95 masks in Bangladesh.