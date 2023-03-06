a2i holds seminar on SMART Bangladesh

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) held a seminar titled 'Smart Accessibility for persons with disabilities to build SMART Bangladesh' aimed at designing and formulating a master plan to make the 'SMART Bangladesh' friendly for the country's differently able citizens.







Former Vice-Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University Professor Dr Farzana Islam joined the seminar as the chief guest on Saturday while former Senior Secretary of the Planning Ministry and Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman Md Nurul Amin and filmmaker Amitabh Reza Chowdhury were present as special guests.







a2i Project Director (joint secretary) Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir and Chief e-Governance Strategist Farhad Zahid Sheikh, Professor of United International University (UIU) Computer Science and Engineering Department Dr Khandaker A Mamun, Database Administrator of ICT Department Md Sultan Mahmud joined the seminar as discussants.







a2i National Consultant Accessibility Vashkar Bhattacharjee presented the keynote paper in the seminar, which was also joined by people with disabilities.





The speakers at the seminar hoped that all citizens including the people with disabilities will avail all sorts of facilities in the 'SMART Bangladesh' by 2041.





They suggested formulating an inclusive master plan, which would ensure the accessibility for the country's all citizens. �BSS