Marcel launches digital campaign season 17 Marcel has launched 'Digital Campaign Season-17', following huge success in the previous seasons. Under the new season, customers of Marcel fridge, television, air conditioner and washing machine might get houseful free products of worth cash vouchers of up to Tk. 1 lakh. The Marcel customers are also provided with sure gifts.





Marcel is conducting the digital campaign across the country to provide customers swift and best after-sales service through online automation.







Each of the previous seasons has received an unprecedented response from customers. In this context, Marcel has started season 17 of the digital campaign with 'Grand Houseful Offer'. The benefits under the campaign are started on March 1 and will continue till 30 April, 2023.





The declaration of Digital Campaign Season-17 was made recently by the company's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Eva Rizwana Nilu, in-charge of Marcel Distributor Network Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen and Marcel's Brand Ambassador actor Amin Khan at a program held at Marcel Corporate Office in the capital.





The program was also attended by its Additional Managing Director Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, DMD Nazrul Islam Sarker and Amdadul Haque Sarker, Walton Plaza's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, DMD Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Directors Md. Tanvir Rahman, Sohel Rana, Firoj Alam, Ariful Ambia, Al Imran and Tofail Ahmed, Executive Director Md. Shahjada Salim and Didarul Alam Khan, Senior Deputy Executive Director Robiul Alam Bhuiyan.





Speakers at the function said that the digital registration is being done while customers purchase fridge, television, air conditioner or washing machine from any Marcel showroom across the country.







Customers are notified about the amount of the cash voucher or free product through SMS to their cell phone numbers they provided during the process. The Marcel showroom authorities hand over the benefits to customers.







Under the campaign, Marcel customers might get houseful free products that include Washing Machine, freezer and LED Smart TV. Customers will get cashback of up to Tk 200 on fridge, LED TV and Washing Machine purchase.





Marcel Smart TV customers are assured of one year free subscription of BongoWal. The AC buyers are offered maximum of 12 months electricity bill and get free cleaning services for two to three times. Customers are also offered of getting cash voucher of up to Tk.5,000 starting from Tk.400.





Under the digital registration process, the details of the customers and their purchased products including the name of the customer, contact number and the model number of the purchased product are being stored on a server so that customers can avail best after-sales service from any Marcel service center, even if the warranty card is lost. Various benefits are being provided to ensure customers' spontaneous participation in the campaign.