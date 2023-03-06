Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 March, 2023, 1:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Khamari mobile App to help build smart Bangladesh’

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

‘Khamari mobile App to help build smart Bangladesh’

‘Khamari mobile App to help build smart Bangladesh’

RAJSHAHI, March 5: Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture Wahida Akter has said Khamari mobile App will contribute a lot towards building smart Bangladesh as it's very much effective in terms of digitizing the data and findings related to farming.

"The Khamari App under the crop zoning project is time-fitting and need-oriented to the farmers and other beneficiaries," she added while addressing the assessment meeting of the field-level effectiveness of the App on Friday as chief guest.

Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC) and Soil Resource Development Institution (SRDI) jointly organized the farmers' field day meeting at Sherpur village under Gomostapur Upazila in Chapainawabganj district.

BARC Executive Chairman Dr Sheikh Muhammad Boktiar and SRDI Principal Scientific Officer Dr Nurul Islam also spoke with BARC Member Director Dr Abdus Salam in the chair.

Secretary Wahida Akter said the farmers will get different kinds of information, including season-wise crops, land fertility, fertilizer recommendation, yield and seed through the App.

Apart from this, they will gather knowledge about crop zoning, crop diversification, crop production and farming technology.

As a whole, the App will bring a new horizon in the field of agriculture in future.

 Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter said the present government under the dynamic and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attached priority to agriculture and attained remarkable success in the field of promoting farming technology and digitization.

She told the meeting that necessary steps will be taken to establish mango-based industries in the region as it has countrywide fame related to mango production.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DCCI proposes to cut corp tax by 2.5 pc for non-listed firms
'Timely execution of tannery compliance work plan underscored'
Startup BD invests Tk 1cr in diagnostic marketplace AmarLab
Over 200 foreign firms, reps to attend BD Business Summit
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Imbibed by PM's Ashrayan Project former CCC mayor provides homes to 3 families
JMI, NBMCH bring kidney dialysis center in Sirajganj
a2i holds seminar on SMART Bangladesh


Latest News
HC shows dissatisfaction about NBR chairman over e-Orange issue
PM seeks more energy from Qatar
'Future of Dhaka-Beijing ties lies in each others' cultures'
Dhaka Club Tennis: Police Officers Club emerge men's team event champions
No evidence of using explosives found in Science Lab bldg blast: Army
Govt behind communal violence in Panchagarh: BNP
Decision on Khaleda's release extension on getting application
BUIP condemns attack on Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh
Over 200 foreign delegates to join Bangladesh Business Summit 2023: Jasim
Saudi Arabia arrests two Dhaka embassy officials for illegal visa trading
Most Read News
Science Lab explosion: 3 killed, three in critical condition
Hedayet-Azad panel wins Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Students Council
Students of 3 colleges clash at Science Lab area
Bangladeshi scientist Chaity among NASA awardees
Some injured in Science Lab building explosion
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Hundreds of shanties gutted at Balukhali Rohingya camp fire
Trial of cricketer Al-Amin begins in case filed by wife
PM urges UN to take effective measures to stop Ukraine-Russia war
Bangladeshi killed in train crash in Greece
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft