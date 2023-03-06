‘Khamari mobile App to help build smart Bangladesh’ RAJSHAHI, March 5: Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture Wahida Akter has said Khamari mobile App will contribute a lot towards building smart Bangladesh as it's very much effective in terms of digitizing the data and findings related to farming.





"The Khamari App under the crop zoning project is time-fitting and need-oriented to the farmers and other beneficiaries," she added while addressing the assessment meeting of the field-level effectiveness of the App on Friday as chief guest.





Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC) and Soil Resource Development Institution (SRDI) jointly organized the farmers' field day meeting at Sherpur village under Gomostapur Upazila in Chapainawabganj district.





BARC Executive Chairman Dr Sheikh Muhammad Boktiar and SRDI Principal Scientific Officer Dr Nurul Islam also spoke with BARC Member Director Dr Abdus Salam in the chair.





Secretary Wahida Akter said the farmers will get different kinds of information, including season-wise crops, land fertility, fertilizer recommendation, yield and seed through the App.





Apart from this, they will gather knowledge about crop zoning, crop diversification, crop production and farming technology.





As a whole, the App will bring a new horizon in the field of agriculture in future.





Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter said the present government under the dynamic and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attached priority to agriculture and attained remarkable success in the field of promoting farming technology and digitization.





She told the meeting that necessary steps will be taken to establish mango-based industries in the region as it has countrywide fame related to mango production. �BSS