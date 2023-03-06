Sheltech offers up to Tk 10 lakh on apartment booking

Video
Monday, 6 March, 2023
Business

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd. a well-known housing company in the country, has offered up to Tk 10 lakh discounts to customers on booking apartment or office space, on the occasion of the its 35th anniversary.

Customers may get this discount by booking or purchasing apartments and office spaces now under construction in more than 40 projects of Sheltech in different areas of Dhaka during the month-long housing fair till March 31.

The housing fair titled ' Sheltech 35th Anniversary Fair 2023' is being held at the head office of Sheltech at 55 west Panthpath in the capital. Sheltech anniversary fair will run from 10 am to 6 pm every day.

Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Md. Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan inaugurated this housing fair at Sheltech Tower on Sunday. He said that Sheltech has encouraged the apartment culture in the country from 1988.

Sheltech has been working for 35 years to realize the dream of modern Dhaka by building modern civic amenities and environment-friendly residential projects under the supervision of architects and engineers working at Sheltech, which is one of the top housing companies in Bangladesh with ISO (ISO 9001:2015) certification from the International Standardization Organization to ensure international quality management.

Meanwhile, Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd.  Head of Operations Shahjahan along with Sheltech senior officials were present at the opening ceremony of Sheltech Housing fair inauguration.


