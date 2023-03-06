Video
Daffodil Leadership Summit begins at DIU

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Desk

Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship (FBE) of Daffodil International University (DIU) organised two day long Daffodil Leadership Summit on March 4-5, 2023 at International Conference Hall of the university at Birulia Savar, Dhaka. 

The summit aims at developing Leadership qualities in the students and setting the standards of excellence in leadership, says a press release.

The summit has two parts: Industry Leadership Conference & International Academic Conference on Leadership. There are three segments in the Industry Leadership conference: Meet the CEOs, Meet the Women Leaders, and Meet the Heads.The two-day leadership summit will cover contemporary leadership and capacity-building issues featuring local and international speakers from industries and academics.

As part of the Daffodil Leadership Summit's 'Meet the CEO's session was conducted by Grameen Phone Chief Executive Officer YasirAzman, Presided over by Professor Dr. Md. Masum Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship, the session was anchored by Dr. Khadiza Rahman Tanchi.

While addressing among the students YasirAzman said, leadership is the capacity of creating impact and inspire and influence achieve better goals.

He stressed on constant learning and urged the students to gain the leadership traits like curiosity, honesty and transparency and earn the trust of family, friends and teachers for sustainable leadership.

He also said that in the global village the opportunity is boundary less and urged the students to keep peace with the rapid changes and development of technology and innovation.


