Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 March, 2023, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Southeast Bank, Visa jointly organise Hajj Agent Confce

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Desk

Southeast Bank, Visa jointly organise Hajj Agent Confce

Southeast Bank, Visa jointly organise Hajj Agent Confce

Southeast Bank Ltd and Visa, the global leader in payments, jointly organised 'Hajj Agent Conference' recently to promote collaboration and partnership with owners of Hajj and Umrah agencies.

In addition, the conference aimed to explore scopes to facilitate and benefit the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, says a press release.

Soumya Basu, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa hosted the conference and Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited presided over the conference, while Farid Ahmed Mazumder, Proprietor of Golden Bengal Tours and Travels and former Vice President of Hajj Agencies Associaiton of Bangladesh (HAAB), S. N. Manzur Murshed, President of Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), Md. Abul Khair spoke on the occasion.

Chairman of Air Trip International Limited, Md. Ibrahim Bahar, former President of HAAB, Moulana Sharif Md Abu Hanif, Member of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Southeast Bank Limited and M. A. Rashid Shah Shamrat, Chairman of Makka Group of Companies, Director of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry & former Secretary General of HAAB also spoke as special guests.

In the conference, Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited handed over 'Hajj Card' to Md. Abdur Rahim, Manager of Riyadul Zannah Travels and Tours and to Md. Nasir Uddin, Managing Partner of Anika Aviation.

On the occasion, Basu said "We are delighted to be partner with Southeast Bank and offer the Visa Hajj prepaid cards to the Bank's customers. With the recent increase in quota for Bangladesh pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia, we are happy to give them a convenient way to pay digitally at thousands of merchant locations as well as withdraw cash from ATMs, instead of carrying a lot of cash for the pilgrimage.

In addition, cardholders can load the card with Taka and pay for various purchases at Hajj without worrying about exorbitant exchange rates, with confidence to travel cashless with Visa. Owners and CEOs from other renowned Hajj Agencies as well as senior officials from Southeast Bank Limited and Visa were also present in the conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DCCI proposes to cut corp tax by 2.5 pc for non-listed firms
'Timely execution of tannery compliance work plan underscored'
Startup BD invests Tk 1cr in diagnostic marketplace AmarLab
Over 200 foreign firms, reps to attend BD Business Summit
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Imbibed by PM's Ashrayan Project former CCC mayor provides homes to 3 families
JMI, NBMCH bring kidney dialysis center in Sirajganj
a2i holds seminar on SMART Bangladesh


Latest News
HC shows dissatisfaction about NBR chairman over e-Orange issue
PM seeks more energy from Qatar
'Future of Dhaka-Beijing ties lies in each others' cultures'
Dhaka Club Tennis: Police Officers Club emerge men's team event champions
No evidence of using explosives found in Science Lab bldg blast: Army
Govt behind communal violence in Panchagarh: BNP
Decision on Khaleda's release extension on getting application
BUIP condemns attack on Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh
Over 200 foreign delegates to join Bangladesh Business Summit 2023: Jasim
Saudi Arabia arrests two Dhaka embassy officials for illegal visa trading
Most Read News
Science Lab explosion: 3 killed, three in critical condition
Hedayet-Azad panel wins Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Students Council
Students of 3 colleges clash at Science Lab area
Bangladeshi scientist Chaity among NASA awardees
Some injured in Science Lab building explosion
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Hundreds of shanties gutted at Balukhali Rohingya camp fire
Trial of cricketer Al-Amin begins in case filed by wife
PM urges UN to take effective measures to stop Ukraine-Russia war
Bangladeshi killed in train crash in Greece
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft