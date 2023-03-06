Southeast Bank, Visa jointly organise Hajj Agent Confce

Southeast Bank Ltd and Visa, the global leader in payments, jointly organised 'Hajj Agent Conference' recently to promote collaboration and partnership with owners of Hajj and Umrah agencies.





In addition, the conference aimed to explore scopes to facilitate and benefit the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, says a press release.





Soumya Basu, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa hosted the conference and Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited presided over the conference, while Farid Ahmed Mazumder, Proprietor of Golden Bengal Tours and Travels and former Vice President of Hajj Agencies Associaiton of Bangladesh (HAAB), S. N. Manzur Murshed, President of Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), Md. Abul Khair spoke on the occasion.







Chairman of Air Trip International Limited, Md. Ibrahim Bahar, former President of HAAB, Moulana Sharif Md Abu Hanif, Member of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Southeast Bank Limited and M. A. Rashid Shah Shamrat, Chairman of Makka Group of Companies, Director of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry & former Secretary General of HAAB also spoke as special guests.







In the conference, Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited handed over 'Hajj Card' to Md. Abdur Rahim, Manager of Riyadul Zannah Travels and Tours and to Md. Nasir Uddin, Managing Partner of Anika Aviation.





On the occasion, Basu said "We are delighted to be partner with Southeast Bank and offer the Visa Hajj prepaid cards to the Bank's customers. With the recent increase in quota for Bangladesh pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia, we are happy to give them a convenient way to pay digitally at thousands of merchant locations as well as withdraw cash from ATMs, instead of carrying a lot of cash for the pilgrimage.







In addition, cardholders can load the card with Taka and pay for various purchases at Hajj without worrying about exorbitant exchange rates, with confidence to travel cashless with Visa. Owners and CEOs from other renowned Hajj Agencies as well as senior officials from Southeast Bank Limited and Visa were also present in the conference.