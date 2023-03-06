Exim Bank holds Business Development Confce in Sylhet

Exim Bank arranged a business development conference with all branch managers, executives and officials of Sylhet region. The conference was held at Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort recently, says a press release.





Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present in the program as chief guest While Sylhet Regional Head of the Bank Md. Aktharuzzaman presided over the programme.





Additional Managing Director of the bank Md. Humayun Kabir was present as a special guest and Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of the Bank Sanjib Chatterjee was also present in the programme.





Mohammad Feroz Hossain discussed the overall activities, business possibilities and challenges for the bank ahead and chalked out the road map for achieving business goals for the year 2023.