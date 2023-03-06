AIBL holds discussion meeting with HAAB A 'Discussion Meeting on Hajj' was held with the members of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) at 'Bird's Eye Convention Hall', Purana Paltan, Dhaka recently, organized by Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL)-Dhaka North Zone and South Zone, says a press release.





Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the program as chief guest.







Deputy Managing Director Md. Shafiqur Rahman presided over the ceremony. Deputy Managing Director Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun and Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.







Senior Executive Vice President Md. Mujibul Quader, Director General of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training and Research Institute Md. Abdul Awal Sarkar, Head and EVP of Dhaka South Zone Md. Monir Ahmed, Chairman of Kaaba Hajj Group Alhaj Maulana Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Owner of Aqaba International Md. Mohiuddin Alamgir and owner of Sajid Hajj Group Mufti Abdul Walid and others also spoke.







Senior Executive Vice President Engr. Md. Habib Ullah, Senior Vice President Md. Mojibur Rahman and members of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) along with top executives were also present.