BB seeks updated information on banks, NBFIs branches

Bangladesh Bank has sought updated information about branches of scheduled commercial banks' and Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs)It has also asked about the numbers of reported branched to ISS and its total numbers and reported numbers. The ISMD letter also instructed for immediate implementations of the new guide line.