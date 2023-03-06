Azad-Hedayet- Azad panel wins Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Students Council poll Azad-Hedayet- Azad panel has won Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Student Council election held on Saturday.





Md Rezaul Azad has been elected as the President, while Hedayetul Islam as General Secretary, says a press release.





Mohammad Jalal Uddin Bhuiyan, Abdur Rahman and Rashidul Islam Mollah as vice presidents and Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Akhtar and Azad Hossain as joint Secretaries.





Newly elected members are Abul Kalam Azad as organizing secretary, Md Rajibul Alam as student welfare secretary, Mohammad Hasidul Islam Imran as treasurer, Prosenjit Kumar Halder as publicity secretary, Md Ahsan Habib Kiran as cultural secretary, Nayan Shah as sports secretary and executive members are Md Noor Hasan, Prasenjit Shah, MdSaiful Islam, Md. Sifatur Rahman, Md. Ashraful Islam, Md. Abu Raihan, Md. Sadekur Zaman Sadek and Nasir Uddin.





Organizing Secretary, AbulKalam Azad, said the Azad-Hedayet- Azad panel of Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Student Council (2023-2025) will move forward by speeding up the activities of the organization.





Besides, young leader executive member Md Abu Rayhan,wants the prayers, love and support of all CA students in his new journey.





This panel consists of 13 secretarial and eight executive members including the President and General Secretary.