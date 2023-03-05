Proton beam therapy opens new era in cancer treatment



The 'Proton Beam Therapy' has opened a new era for cancer treatment. In South Asia and the Middle-East, the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) of India is the first and only proton therapy centre providing this treatment. Bangladesh, along with several other countries, has already started getting the amazing benefits.



Recently there's been a tremendous success that a 6-year old Bangladeshi child has been successfully recovered from Diffuse Midline Glioma cancer using radiotherapy and proton beam therapy from Apollo Proton Cancer Centre.



Officials of Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited Apollo Proton Cancer Centre said these in a press conference organized at a city hotel on Saturday.



Senior consultant, Radiation Oncology Dr Sapna Nangia, from Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, has given a detailed analysis on the usage of Proton Beam Therapy in treating cancer patients in the press conference.



The parents of that child have also shared their experiences about taking the treatment from the APC Centre.



Speakers in the press conference said that, the child named Debosmita Sarkar came to Chennai from Dhaka, who suffered Double Vision and limited restricted movement of eyes. After further evaluation in the Apollo centre, while she was diagnosed with Diffuse Midline Glioma and Central Nervous System (CNS) tumour, her treatment started. In September 2022, at the end of her radiotherapy and proton beam therapy, it's found that the size of the tumour has reduced.



Dr Sapna Nangia said, "There are significant advantages of proton beam therapy over traditional radiation treatments. In this therapy, the healthy tissues surrounding the affected tissues can be spared unharmed. As a result, it gets possible to use that high radiation to emit the harmful tumour without causing any side effects."



Dr Debashis Sarkar, the father of the child, said, "The APC has brought back the light to our lives. I am really grateful to the doctors along with others of this hospital. I'll recommend Apollo Centre to everyone out there fighting with cancer."



There are many specialized doctors in the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre for the cancer treatment. In treating various types of cancer, the success of their proton beam therapy is putting positive effects among the cancer patients.